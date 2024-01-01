Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Millersville University (MU) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:20
The experiential learning & career management at mu with claire webber
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Claire Webber from Millersville gives overview of the ELCC
00:56
The rec center with hannah
Nick Herrera Campus
01:58
Tour the university store at mu with elias
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Elias Peluso gives a brief overview of the University Store at Millersville University
01:48
Take a walk with andrew
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Andrew Salkin- Takes us on a walk around Millersville Campus
02:57
Tour osburn hall with elias peluso
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Elias Peluso- Osburn Hall for Engineering Students
00:30
Why andrew chose millersville
Oleh Milchenko Campus
Why Andrew Chose Millersville
01:10
Visit the pond with elise and sade
Oleh Milchenko Campus
Stop by our beautiful pond, also known as "the heart of the campus" and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere and beautiful scenery.  
01:50
"the hub" at mu with elias
Oleh Milchenko Campus
"The Hub" at MU with Elias
01:21
Ticket office at millersville with lindsay belliveau
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Lindsay Belliveau demonstrates how to get tickets to events like graduation, Broadway shows, and sporting events at Millersville through the Student Memorial Center

Millersville University (MU)

01:20
The experiential learning & career management at mu with claire webber
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Claire Webber from Millersville gives overview of the ELCC
00:56
The rec center with hannah
Nick Herrera Campus
01:58
Tour the university store at mu with elias
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Elias Peluso gives a brief overview of the University Store at Millersville University
01:48
Take a walk with andrew
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Andrew Salkin- Takes us on a walk around Millersville Campus
02:57
Tour osburn hall with elias peluso
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Elias Peluso- Osburn Hall for Engineering Students
00:30
Why andrew chose millersville
Oleh Milchenko Campus
Why Andrew Chose Millersville
01:10
Visit the pond with elise and sade
Oleh Milchenko Campus
Stop by our beautiful pond, also known as "the heart of the campus" and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere and beautiful scenery.  
01:50
"the hub" at mu with elias
Oleh Milchenko Campus
"The Hub" at MU with Elias
01:21
Ticket office at millersville with lindsay belliveau
Lindsey Velasco Campus
Lindsay Belliveau demonstrates how to get tickets to events like graduation, Broadway shows, and sporting events at Millersville through the Student Memorial Center
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved