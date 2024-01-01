YOU'RE WATCHING
Muhlenberg College Campus
00:49
New science building
This is the New Science Building. Fun fact, it actually doesn't have a real name yet, so most people just call it "New Sci" for short.
00:25
Welcome to muhlenberg!
This is the lawn in front of Academic Row and the bell tower. Victor's lament, the big red statue, is also located here. Lots of students hang out on the lawn on nice days, playing frisbee and swinging in hammocks. Lots of orientation activities also take place here including a candlelight welcoming ceremony.
01:22
Outside the center for the arts
Sarah introduces you to the Center for the Arts on Muhlenberg College campus. The Center for the Arts is home to theatre, dance, music and visual arts. It is a beautiful building and something arts related is always going on.
01:12
Check out the life sports center!
This is the Life Sports Center, or LSC for short. There is a cardio loft, a weight room, gymnasium, field house, pool, racquetball rooms and a wrestling room here. All freshman have to take a course called "Principals of Fitness and Wellness" in which you are taught how to use the equipment in the gym.
01:05
Welcome to academic row
Welcome to Academic Row! All of the main academic buildings are located here. An easy way to remember the order of the buildings is STHEM for Science, Trumbower, Haaus, Ettinger, Moyer.
