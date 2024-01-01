YOU'RE WATCHING
Muhlenberg College Dining & Food
00:17
Dining hall hack #3
Third dining hall hack is an ice cream sandwich. I'm telling you, the chocolate chip cookies are the best thing I've ever had.
01:16
Sarah shows you general's quarters
This is General's Quarter's or GQ for short. This is a main hang-out space on campus and is great for homework, group projects, or for when the whole squad has the munchies.
00:37
Dining hall intro
This is the Wood Dining Hall. With so many healthy, local and delicious options we are currently #1 in PA for best college food and have made the top 20 list for best college food in the country 3 years in a row. So as you can imagine, the students are pretty loud and proud about that.
00:31
Dining hall hack #2
This is the second dining hall hack, mixing a salad without the mess! Disclosure, the dining hall staff member in the video wasn't actually mad at me! He always messes around with students and is so funny!
00:36
Dining hall hack #1
First Dining hall hack is a rootbeer float! Take some ice cream from the ice cream machine and put some root beer in it from the soda fountain!
02:37
Inside the wood dining commons
Welcome to the inside of the Wood Dining Commons. We have many different stations open every day with so many different options including two kosher stations. At the beginning of the second semester they had "Battle of the chefs" in which they brought in chefs from other schools to battle each other with their best dishes and students got to eat it all. There was also a family-recipe-sauce-off through the Italian club the same week in which people submitted their family sauce recipes and students could try them all and vote for the best.
