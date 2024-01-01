Welcome to the inside of the Wood Dining Commons. We have many different stations open every day with so many different options including two kosher stations. At the beginning of the second semester they had "Battle of the chefs" in which they brought in chefs from other schools to battle each other with their best dishes and students got to eat it all. There was also a family-recipe-sauce-off through the Italian club the same week in which people submitted their family sauce recipes and students could try them all and vote for the best.