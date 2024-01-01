YOU'RE WATCHING
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
07:33
Library tour and chatting
I will take you through a thorough tour of the Cochrane-Woods Library here on campus. I'll also chat with you about the library and also how I manage work and school.
00:59
Hidden gems: sculpture edition
I've noticed that the campus has a lot of random statues, so I thought I would make a video of all of them because I BET that you would not see all of them on a campus tour.
02:14
Nwu pitch event
I attended the Pitch Event, which is an event on campus where students bring a problem or problems on campus to a panel of judges and they explain how they could fix that problem.
02:07
Weary center at nwu
I take you through a tour of the Weary Center, otherwise known as the place where people work out, and where I rarely do. :P
01:53
Exploring the nwu student center
Yo yo yo. Here I am giving you a tour of the whole student center, besides the cafe and dining hall because that is in a different video! But the student center is great because it houses so many organizations. The Wesleyan Yip, our student newspaper, is there, as well as the Gender Advocacy Place, or GAP. I recommend you check it out. :)
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU)
00:59
Hidden gems: sculpture edition
I've noticed that the campus has a lot of random statues, so I thought I would make a video of all of them because I BET that you would not see all of them on a campus tour.
01:53
Exploring the nwu student center
Yo yo yo. Here I am giving you a tour of the whole student center, besides the cafe and dining hall because that is in a different video! But the student center is great because it houses so many organizations. The Wesleyan Yip, our student newspaper, is there, as well as the Gender Advocacy Place, or GAP. I recommend you check it out. :)