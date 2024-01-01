Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

07:33
Library tour and chatting
Lauren Laass Academics
I will take you through a thorough tour of the Cochrane-Woods Library here on campus. I'll also chat with you about the library and also how I manage work and school.
00:59
Hidden gems: sculpture edition
Lauren Laass Campus
I've noticed that the campus has a lot of random statues, so I thought I would make a video of all of them because I BET that you would not see all of them on a campus tour.
02:14
Nwu pitch event
Lauren Laass Academics
I attended the Pitch Event, which is an event on campus where students bring a problem or problems on campus to a panel of judges and they explain how they could fix that problem.
02:07
Weary center at nwu
Lauren Laass Campus
I take you through a tour of the Weary Center, otherwise known as the place where people work out, and where I rarely do. :P
01:09
Campus, day vs. night
Lauren Laass Campus
This campus is so pretty.
01:53
Exploring the nwu student center
Lauren Laass Campus
Yo yo yo. Here I am giving you a tour of the whole student center, besides the cafe and dining hall because that is in a different video! But the student center is great because it houses so many organizations. The Wesleyan Yip, our student newspaper, is there, as well as the Gender Advocacy Place, or GAP. I recommend you check it out. :)

Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU)

00:59
Hidden gems: sculpture edition
Lauren Laass Campus
I've noticed that the campus has a lot of random statues, so I thought I would make a video of all of them because I BET that you would not see all of them on a campus tour.
01:53
Exploring the nwu student center
Lauren Laass Campus
Yo yo yo. Here I am giving you a tour of the whole student center, besides the cafe and dining hall because that is in a different video! But the student center is great because it houses so many organizations. The Wesleyan Yip, our student newspaper, is there, as well as the Gender Advocacy Place, or GAP. I recommend you check it out. :)

Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) 5000 St Paul Ave

01:09
Campus, day vs. night
Lauren Laass Campus
This campus is so pretty.

Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) Cochrane-Woods Library

07:33
Library tour and chatting
Lauren Laass Academics
I will take you through a thorough tour of the Cochrane-Woods Library here on campus. I'll also chat with you about the library and also how I manage work and school.

Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) Smith-Curtis

02:14
Nwu pitch event
Lauren Laass Academics
I attended the Pitch Event, which is an event on campus where students bring a problem or problems on campus to a panel of judges and they explain how they could fix that problem.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved