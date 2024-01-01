Sign Up
New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) Campus

00:58
Nyit cafeteria and bookstore!
Laura Marin Food
Here is our only cafeteria on the Manhattan campus and a small look into our bookstore!
01:16
Herald square!
Laura Marin
Here is one of my favorite places to go, the Macy's on 34th street! It's conveniently only two blocks away from my dorm.
00:51
16 west building
Laura Marin Academics
This is a brief look into our 16 West Building, which is one of the three buildings on campus!
01:12
Central park!
Laura Marin Campus
We don't have a quad, but for us, Central Park is the next best thing!
00:53
One of our computer labs + distance learning classroo
Laura Marin Academics
Here is one of our computer labs/ distance learning classrooms!
03:06
A day in the life
Laura Marin Academics
Here is a little snippet of what my day looks like on a regular school day.
00:34
26 west!
Laura Marin Campus
Here is a tour of the lower floor of our 26 West building.
00:36
Mall close to nyit
Laura Marin
This is a small preview of the mall next to our school, which is home to a Whole Foods and a Jazz auditorium.
01:37
Club fair + dance from our latino sorority!
Laura Marin
Here's a video of our club fair and part of a dance that was performed by our Latino sorority!
01:08
A couple of the classrooms at nyit
Laura Marin Academics
Here are a couple of examples of what the classrooms look like at NYIT!
