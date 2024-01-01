YOU'RE WATCHING
New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) Campus
00:58
Nyit cafeteria and bookstore!
Here is our only cafeteria on the Manhattan campus and a small look into our bookstore!
01:16
Herald square!
Here is one of my favorite places to go, the Macy's on 34th street! It's conveniently only two blocks away from my dorm.
00:51
16 west building
This is a brief look into our 16 West Building, which is one of the three buildings on campus!
00:53
One of our computer labs + distance learning classroo
Here is one of our computer labs/ distance learning classrooms!
00:36
Mall close to nyit
This is a small preview of the mall next to our school, which is home to a Whole Foods and a Jazz auditorium.
01:37
Club fair + dance from our latino sorority!
Here's a video of our club fair and part of a dance that was performed by our Latino sorority!