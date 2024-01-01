Sign Up
New York University (NYU) Campus

00:33
At the subway station
Campus
Here’s an idea of what the subway station looks like! You can get to pretty much anywhere in Manhattan in 30 minutes or so on the subway. One ride is just $2.75, and you can get an unlimited card for $121/month if you like to go to places off campus a lot! The subway is super convenient and runs 24/7.
01:23
The gym next to clark hall: eastern athletic
Campus
The Eastern Athletics Gym is right next to the Clark Hall residence. Membership is free for anyone who lives in Clark Hall. There are kickboxing classes and spin classes hosted here as well. As well as a swimming pool
02:27
Here's my hidden gem on campus - the university learning center (ulc)
Academics
The university learning center is based inside of the Academic Resource Center and is a great resource for students to get free tutoring and help with almost any subject1
00:55
Deja leaves you with this..
Campus
Thank you for watching these videos! I just wanted to leave with some advice, and if these weren't enough, I'd love for you guys to contact me on facebook! Or Instagram @d.e.j.a.a if you have ANY more questions! Looking forward to seeing some of you on campus in these next couple of years (:
02:15
Leorah and mark interview
Academics
Leorah and Mark talk to us about the pros and cons of going to college in the big apple.
01:06
Living on-campus in brooklyn
Campus
Tandon is located in Brooklyn and has two options for dorming; Othmer hall and Clark Hall. Both dorms have access to gyms and their own laundry facilities.
01:43
The la la- library!!
Academics
The center of all knowledge on campus! Eight Floors of books, study rooms, printers, computers, and sleeping, studying students! NYU shares our library with The New School and Parsons! Welcome to (depending on your major) where you'll be spending MUCH of your time (:
01:31
The truth about nyu dining
Food
Megan interviews NYU students and gets their honest opinion on the dining experience. Main takeaway: Palladium brunch is where it's at.
00:53
Quiet and discussion areas in bobst
Academics
Megan shows you the best places to study at the NYU library. The top floors are great for those looking for some serious silent concentration, while the basement floors are a great place to grab a bite, take a break with friends, or have group study sessions.
00:45
Union sqaure
Campus
Union Square is the one of the hubs of Manhattan, containing trains that take you all over city! It's a beautiful park scene and a great place to sit for a picnic or to think, and also this is where the annual Holiday Market is held, as well as, the weekly Farmer's Market.
New York University (NYU)

New York University (NYU) 14 Street - Union Square Station

New York University (NYU) 79 Washington Square E

01:31
Check out an average classroom at nyu
Academics
This is a great example of the average classroom size seating 20-35 students

New York University (NYU) Brittany Hall

00:52
Let me introduce myself!
Campus
I'm really excited to meet you guys and show you around our LARGE campus, but most importantly to introduce you to New York City (:
