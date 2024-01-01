YOU'RE WATCHING
New York University (NYU) Campus
00:33
At the subway station
Here’s an idea of what the subway station looks like! You can get to pretty much anywhere in Manhattan in 30 minutes or so on the subway. One ride is just $2.75, and you can get an unlimited card for $121/month if you like to go to places off campus a lot! The subway is super convenient and runs 24/7.
01:23
The gym next to clark hall: eastern athletic
The Eastern Athletics Gym is right next to the Clark Hall residence. Membership is free for anyone who lives in Clark Hall. There are kickboxing classes and spin classes hosted here as well. As well as a swimming pool
Here's my hidden gem on campus - the university learning center (ulc)
The university learning center is based inside of the Academic Resource Center and is a great resource for students to get free tutoring and help with almost any subject1
00:55
Deja leaves you with this..
Thank you for watching these videos! I just wanted to leave with some advice, and if these weren't enough, I'd love for you guys to contact me on facebook! Or Instagram @d.e.j.a.a if you have ANY more questions! Looking forward to seeing some of you on campus in these next couple of years (:
02:15
Leorah and mark interview
Leorah and Mark talk to us about the pros and cons of going to college in the big apple.
01:06
Living on-campus in brooklyn
Tandon is located in Brooklyn and has two options for dorming; Othmer hall and Clark Hall. Both dorms have access to gyms and their own laundry facilities.
01:43
The la la- library!!
The center of all knowledge on campus! Eight Floors of books, study rooms, printers, computers, and sleeping, studying students! NYU shares our library with The New School and Parsons! Welcome to (depending on your major) where you'll be spending MUCH of your time (:
01:31
The truth about nyu dining
Megan interviews NYU students and gets their honest opinion on the dining experience. Main takeaway: Palladium brunch is where it's at.
00:53
Quiet and discussion areas in bobst
Megan shows you the best places to study at the NYU library. The top floors are great for those looking for some serious silent concentration, while the basement floors are a great place to grab a bite, take a break with friends, or have group study sessions.
00:55
02:15
01:06
00:44
What it's like to be in tisch
Join me on my walk to class this morning and let's converse a bit about a few things you may OR may not want to know about our campus! Like how to survive the winter, where & when to get the most free stuff out of NYU and etc.
01:00
How to walk in new york city!
Okay, I admit. There is a bit of learning curve on how to be a New Yorker, but this is something I just HAD to make a video about because if people don't tell you, you will NEVER understand how someone could risk there life running out in front of cars at a Green light... but one day, that might be you...
04:33
The students said what?- nyu edition (:
Hear what the students have to say about New York University! Of course, most people love the colleges they choose, but that doesn't mean that EVERYTHING is PERFECT! What don't the students at NYU like about they're school? Hint: I think you might just find a common trend...
00:20
This is what outreach at nyu looks like!
This was a group of students who were volunteering for an outreach they believe in! One of the many student groups at NYU doing good for the community
New York University (NYU) 14 Street - Union Square Station
00:33
