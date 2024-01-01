YOU'RE WATCHING
New York University (NYU) Dining & Food
01:11
The nyu food scene
NYU is located in Downtown Manhattan, right by Chinatown and Little Italy, which makes it the perfect place for any foodie! There are tons of restaurants that serve all kinds of cuisines for really affordable prices (including the famous $1 pizza!). We got our meal at Rasa which is a Malaysian place right by campus and a few freshman dorms. All of our meals were less than $15!
01:28
Lipton dining hall
Lipton dining hall is one of the only dining halls that always offers vegan options and is buffet style. FROM THE EDITOR: How good is the food at NYU? What are the best places to eat on campus at New York University? What are the best places to eat off campus? How does the meal work? Why, we’re glad you asked! In this NYU dining hall video tour, we’ll address all these questions are more, as told by a real NYU student! After a long-drawn day of hard work and studies, you need a spot to sit back and treat yourself. This NYU dining hall is just the right place, offering a great variety of meals served daily to make your day even more exciting. This NYU dining hall is Lipton Hall, but there are numerous other food options on campus such as 18 Below, Argo Tea, Bridgeview Market, Kimmel Marketplace, Sidestein, and more. Since New York University is in the heart of New York, there are an unlimited number of off-campus dining options as well. You can use your meal plan to eat at any of the on-campus dining options. In this NYU dining hall tour, you will get to experience what it is like from the inside of the dining hall. Also, learn everything you need to know about the types of food and meal plans available for you to feast with your friends and power up your day. Watch this NYU dining hall video to get a sneak peek into the daily life at NYU and witness the joy of dining in at one of the many food places the university has to offer. With amazing meal plans available at the NYU dining hall facility, study breaks are more fun than ever before. No wonder why so many students stay on campus. Whether you're a domestic or an international student, at the NYU campus everything is as good as it gets. The NYU dining hall, and Lipton Hall, is a great place to hang out with friends, reenergize with a quick coffee, and generally socialize in the Boston University environment. Relish it for both the people and the conversations that grow an essential bond with your fellow classmates - NYU dining hall is what everyone looks out for.
01:31
The truth about nyu dining
Megan interviews NYU students and gets their honest opinion on the dining experience. Main takeaway: Palladium brunch is where it's at.
00:28
Kimmel center
The Kimmel Center for University Life at NYU is one of the main hubs of our city campus! Whether you want to grab something to eat at the dining hall, hang in the Commuter Lounge, or are running to a class or club meeting, Kimmel is a great multipurpose space and a great benefit to the city college life.
01:02
Welcome to jasper kane dining hall
The Jasper Kane Dining Hall, the only available dining hall on the Brooklyn campus. Every student can access the dining halls on the main campus as well. There are seven meal options; the Halal station, the pizza station, the fast food station, the Bazaar station(rotates the menu every week and serves food from the main campus), the sandwich station, a salad bar and the Wasabi station that serves sushi and Chinese food
01:24
Palladium dining hall tour
Palladium Dining Hall is one of the main dining halls we have on campus. Its station structure adds lots of variety to the selected food, they offer everything from sushi to smoothies! Palladium also hosts a Sunday Brunch throughout the year with a huge buffet that is widely popular because of the low cost of one meal swipe per student.
03:01
More info about nyu!
This is a quick summary of how our dining system works and a description of the model we use. Additionally, our campus cash system is what we use for laundry and printing services as well, so I touch on that briefly. Hopefully some additional information will help you experience NYU even more!
00:33
Campus hang outs
Here is a quick snapshot of how I spend some of my free time at NYU, whether it be studying for classes or catching up with friends!
01:30
Palladium dining
Megan shows you inside of Palladium dining hall: one of the many options for food at the Washington Square campus. Did you know that the Palladium building is also a residence hall and a gym?
01:24
