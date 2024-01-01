Lipton dining hall is one of the only dining halls that always offers vegan options and is buffet style. FROM THE EDITOR: How good is the food at NYU? What are the best places to eat on campus at New York University? What are the best places to eat off campus? How does the meal work? Why, we’re glad you asked! In this NYU dining hall video tour, we’ll address all these questions are more, as told by a real NYU student! After a long-drawn day of hard work and studies, you need a spot to sit back and treat yourself. This NYU dining hall is just the right place, offering a great variety of meals served daily to make your day even more exciting. This NYU dining hall is Lipton Hall, but there are numerous other food options on campus such as 18 Below, Argo Tea, Bridgeview Market, Kimmel Marketplace, Sidestein, and more. Since New York University is in the heart of New York, there are an unlimited number of off-campus dining options as well. You can use your meal plan to eat at any of the on-campus dining options. In this NYU dining hall tour, you will get to experience what it is like from the inside of the dining hall. Also, learn everything you need to know about the types of food and meal plans available for you to feast with your friends and power up your day. Watch this NYU dining hall video to get a sneak peek into the daily life at NYU and witness the joy of dining in at one of the many food places the university has to offer. With amazing meal plans available at the NYU dining hall facility, study breaks are more fun than ever before. No wonder why so many students stay on campus. Whether you're a domestic or an international student, at the NYU campus everything is as good as it gets. The NYU dining hall, and Lipton Hall, is a great place to hang out with friends, reenergize with a quick coffee, and generally socialize in the Boston University environment. Relish it for both the people and the conversations that grow an essential bond with your fellow classmates - NYU dining hall is what everyone looks out for.