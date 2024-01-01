Sign Up
Northeastern University (NU) Campus

01:58
Northeastern snell library
Rex Elardo Campus
My favorite place to study! the college library!
00:49
3d printer + free poster printing!
Academics
Snell Library also happens to have a 3D printer room and big printers to print poster sized paper! So you can meet every single one of your printing needs!
00:47
Lindsey shows you around columbus avenue
Campus
Columbus Avenue is one of the main roads on campus and is the location of some huge projects as our campus is expanding!
01:43
Julia shows you around snell library!
Academics
Welcome to Snell Library! This is THE place to be if you want to study or try be at least kind of productive... especially on the super quiet 4th floor!
02:09
Typical northeastern classroom
Rex Elardo Academics
Most classrooms look like this one. Very useful as we can set up the chairs any way we like. Great for when the class needs to split up into different groups
00:47
Views from outside davenport commons
Dorms
This is the street I live on an an explanation of some of the construction projects going on here.
00:51
Check out krentzman quad - one of the main quads on campus
Campus
This is Krentzman Quad, another main quad on campus.
00:36
Sand volleyball?
Campus
Want a sand volleyball court in the middle of Boston? Then come to Northeastern! But make sure to only play when its warm, unless you love snow volleyball instead!
01:26
Zoom with me through snell library
Claire Blaufox Academics
Snell Library's four floors have different purposes. The first and second are primarily for group study, while the top two are quiet. However, as a whole the library is quite small.
01:10
Boston weather? tell me more...
Campus
Here I tell you a bit about Boston's crazy weather and how it doesn't make too much sense overall. I mean it does have four seasons, but the winters can be a bit harsh. However Northeastern students don't let that stop them, and campus life is the same all around the year!
Northeastern University (NU)

00:47
Views from outside davenport commons
Dorms
This is the street I live on an an explanation of some of the construction projects going on here.
00:36
Sand volleyball?
Campus
Want a sand volleyball court in the middle of Boston? Then come to Northeastern! But make sure to only play when its warm, unless you love snow volleyball instead!
01:10
Boston weather? tell me more...
Campus
Here I tell you a bit about Boston's crazy weather and how it doesn't make too much sense overall. I mean it does have four seasons, but the winters can be a bit harsh. However Northeastern students don't let that stop them, and campus life is the same all around the year!
01:51
Take a walk through campus with lindsey!
Campus
Some more buildings on campus.
00:50
Check out the underground tunnels at northeastern
Campus
A look at our underground tunnel system, keeping us warm in the cold Boston winter!
00:14
Meet lindsey! and get ready to experience northeastern university through her eyes
Campus
Hey CampusReel! My name is Lindsey and I'll be giving you all a tour of Northeastern University!
01:03
Spiritual center
Rex Elardo Campus
My favorite place to meditate and learn about spirituality! The Center for spirituality in Ell Hall!
00:36
Sadly, all good things must come to an end
Campus
I hope you all enjoyed my tour!
01:12
Presentation of mascot and student center
Rex Elardo Campus
Showing the mascot of the school + a quick overview of the curry student center
06:55
Emerson college and northeastern university tours
Nia Beckett Campus
Before moving to Boston, I visited Emerson College and Northeastern University for guided tours.
Northeastern University (NU) Asian-American Center

01:52
Aoun please fund the aac, my favorite place on campus
Claire Blaufox Academics
The AAC, or Asian American Center, was established on Northeastern's campus in 2005 and is central to many Asian American clubs and organizations. It's one of my favorite places, because it's not only a safe space, but also a place where we can come together and have boba and tang yuan parties.

Northeastern University (NU) Behrakis Center

00:25
Lindsey shows you behrakis - a typical lecture hall at northeastern
Academics
This is a typical classroom, located in our Health Sciences building.

Northeastern University (NU) Centennial Common

02:00
A tour between classes
Rex Elardo Academics
A quick tour of the path that I would take from the library to my next class in Shillman hall! good to know how to get around the campus
01:49
Centennial circle
Claire Blaufox Campus
Centennial Circle is one of the main hubs on campus, where students walk to and from class or hang out on the grass when it's sunny. Near Ruggles station, it's an integral spot to know, whether you're already a student, or want to take a tour in person.
00:24
Views from centennial circle - the main quad on campus
Campus
This is Centennial Circle, our main quad on campus. It's the center of campus and surrounded by a lot of main buildings.
00:48
Centennial common
Rex Elardo Campus
Here is Common Centennial, where many student events happen. It happens here because there is a large space available. When Khalid came to our campus, he was signing autographs in the Common Centennial area, for example
