Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Northeastern University (NU) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:18
Rebecca's: the place for quality meal swipe food!
Food
Rebecca's is kind of the best. Not only can you buy a full meal for one meal swipe, rather than using dining dollars, but the food here is amazing and fresh! The place can get a little packed (or a lot) during prime lunch and dinner times but the food is worth the wait, trust me!
01:28
Check out international village - one of the 3 main dining halls on campus
Food
International Village is one of 3 dining halls here on campus. We have options here for everyone!
00:11
Vegetarian heaven
Food
You a vegetarian? Well then you gotta make sure to hit up Stetson East's best hidden secret, the vegetarian section (it really is kind of hidden). Meat lovers also welcome ;)
00:57
Let whole foods be your friend!
Food
After coming to Northeastern Whole Foods will become your closest friend... in terms of groceries at least! Let me tell you why..
01:44
Come with me and my family through boston
Claire Blaufox Food
With two t-stops on campus, I have really easy access to Boston and Cambridge's vibrancy. Today, I went to Faneuil Hall/Quincy Marketplace with my family as they visited me, as well as the JFK Presidential Library and Museum, and arguable Boston's busiest and most famous restaurant: Boston Burger Company.
01:17
Will i starve? nah! stetson east got you covered!
Food
Welcome to Stetson East, one of three dining halls here at Northeastern! This one is my personal favorite since it has a great and varied vegetarian section (and I just so happen to be vegetarian)! They also have a good variety of other stuff, from burgers to an Italian section to a sandwich/burrito bar, and more! Also the cookies are divine!
00:58
My favorite food spot on campus: rebeccas
Rex Elardo Food
My favorite place to eat on campus! they truly make the best sandwiches, and you can customize them as much as you want to your liking. Just incredible
02:02
My preferred dining on campus
Claire Blaufox Food
In this video, I show you Rebecca's and Stetson East. Due to their proximity and higher quality of food, I tend to eat at these places the most.

Northeastern University (NU)

00:18
Rebecca's: the place for quality meal swipe food!
Food
Rebecca's is kind of the best. Not only can you buy a full meal for one meal swipe, rather than using dining dollars, but the food here is amazing and fresh! The place can get a little packed (or a lot) during prime lunch and dinner times but the food is worth the wait, trust me!

Northeastern University (NU) 11 Speare Pl Stetson Hall East

01:17
Will i starve? nah! stetson east got you covered!
Food
Welcome to Stetson East, one of three dining halls here at Northeastern! This one is my personal favorite since it has a great and varied vegetarian section (and I just so happen to be vegetarian)! They also have a good variety of other stuff, from burgers to an Italian section to a sandwich/burrito bar, and more! Also the cookies are divine!

Northeastern University (NU) Levine Marketplace

00:11
Vegetarian heaven
Food
You a vegetarian? Well then you gotta make sure to hit up Stetson East's best hidden secret, the vegetarian section (it really is kind of hidden). Meat lovers also welcome ;)
02:02
My preferred dining on campus
Claire Blaufox Food
In this video, I show you Rebecca's and Stetson East. Due to their proximity and higher quality of food, I tend to eat at these places the most.

Northeastern University (NU) Northeastern University Dining Services

01:28
Check out international village - one of the 3 main dining halls on campus
Food
International Village is one of 3 dining halls here on campus. We have options here for everyone!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved