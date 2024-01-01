YOU'RE WATCHING
Northeastern University (NU) Dining & Food
Rebecca's: the place for quality meal swipe food!
Rebecca's is kind of the best. Not only can you buy a full meal for one meal swipe, rather than using dining dollars, but the food here is amazing and fresh! The place can get a little packed (or a lot) during prime lunch and dinner times but the food is worth the wait, trust me!
Check out international village - one of the 3 main dining halls on campus
International Village is one of 3 dining halls here on campus. We have options here for everyone!
Vegetarian heaven
You a vegetarian? Well then you gotta make sure to hit up Stetson East's best hidden secret, the vegetarian section (it really is kind of hidden). Meat lovers also welcome ;)
Let whole foods be your friend!
After coming to Northeastern Whole Foods will become your closest friend... in terms of groceries at least! Let me tell you why..
Come with me and my family through boston
With two t-stops on campus, I have really easy access to Boston and Cambridge's vibrancy. Today, I went to Faneuil Hall/Quincy Marketplace with my family as they visited me, as well as the JFK Presidential Library and Museum, and arguable Boston's busiest and most famous restaurant: Boston Burger Company.
Will i starve? nah! stetson east got you covered!
Welcome to Stetson East, one of three dining halls here at Northeastern! This one is my personal favorite since it has a great and varied vegetarian section (and I just so happen to be vegetarian)! They also have a good variety of other stuff, from burgers to an Italian section to a sandwich/burrito bar, and more! Also the cookies are divine!
My favorite food spot on campus: rebeccas
My favorite place to eat on campus! they truly make the best sandwiches, and you can customize them as much as you want to your liking. Just incredible
Northeastern University (NU)
Northeastern University (NU) 11 Speare Pl Stetson Hall East
Northeastern University (NU) Levine Marketplace
