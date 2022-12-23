Sign Up
NYU Office of Global Services Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are NYU Office of Global Services virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. NYU Office of Global Services is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of NYU Office of Global Services virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the NYU Office of Global Services vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the NYU Office of Global Services campus by taking you around . In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a NYU Office of Global Services virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit NYU Office of Global Services in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of NYU Office of Global Services is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the NYU Office of Global Services people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting NYU Office of Global Services and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting NYU Office of Global Services in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at NYU Office of Global Services?

For your convenience, below is a list of NYU Office of Global Services places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a NYU Office of Global Services virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring NYU Office of Global Services on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting NYU Office of Global Services in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the NYU Office of Global Services virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a NYU Office of Global Services virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a NYU Office of Global Services virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting NYU Office of Global Services in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour NYU Office of Global Services. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience NYU Office of Global Services and during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Trending Now
01:59
Transit & getting around nyc
Zhenwei Lyu
I want to share with new students how to commute between Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey. Public transportation may sound troublesome and not convenient, but I believe once students handle the basic rules and routines, they will feel comfortable with riding NYC public transportation. I highly suggest students who live outside of the city familiarize themselves with the transportation in NYC. And bravely step out of your comfort zone to explore and enjoy the city! 
01:09
Juju's challenge of writing an academic paper
Max Rossignol Campus
Juju's Challenge of Writing an Academic Paper
01:58
Nyu sps career resources
Prithviraj Rathore
NYU SPS Career Resources
01:43
Making connections leading to a successful career
Shuchang Li Interview
Making Connections Leading to a Successful Career
06:37
Looking for moving images archive program - why study in nyu
Juju Pratiwi Campus
Actually, the reason I study in NYU because I looking for specific program - Moving Images Archive and Preservation - it such a niche program. It is like 14 universities that have these programs. For film students, NYU is such a nice place to study - it located in the heart of Manhattan. 
06:11
Introduction video: about myself!
Alice Kwon Academics
A little about myself & why I chose NYU! I talk about my program (Liberal Studies Core Program) and share about the type of students who I think will thrive at NYU.
01:08
Transit and getting around nyc
Max Rossignol Campus
Transit and Getting Around NYC
