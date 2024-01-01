YOU'RE WATCHING
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) Campus
Chris gives you a tour of "the union"
The Union is a massive staple on the OSU campus. The Ohio Union was the first student union at a public university, and the initiative was led by Aaron Cohn, who is considered the "Father of the Union".
Student safety rides
Don’t feel safe walking home late at night on campus? Check out Ohio State’s free taxi service getting you from one location to another on campus!
Chris shows you the new clock tower on campus
There are no traditions around the clock tower yet...you guys will need to come up with some.
Chris tells you about the wexner art center his favorite place to do work
The Wexner Art Center, a 108,000 square foot three story-building, opened in 1989 and includes a public gallery and cafe.The center was renovated between 2002 and 2005..
"if you win the lottery of college dorm rooms, you end up getting a room like this"
This is a luxurious dorm room. Don't get your hopes too high, but nice to know it's an option!
Chris "shows" you mirror lake, and tells you about the osu tradition
Mirror Lake is a reservoir located in the south oval. Students jump into the lake each year before the OSU Michigan game as an annual tradition that was started in 1969. Approximately 12,000 people jumped into the lake, or were at least near it, before the 2009 football game.
Fine dining: 12th avenue bread co.
Christina’s favorite place to eat meals and grab snacks on campus!
Chris shows you the "climbing gym" his favorite spot on campus
The Adventure Recreation Center (ARC) offers engaging and physically challenging workouts. The building is also home to the Outdoor Adventure Center (OAC). All OSU students get free access to the school's gym, which means you can use all this awesome equipment for free.
Chris & justin give you a look at business campus
The Max M. Fisher College of Business is the business school at OSU. The school is located in the north part of campus and has more than 7,000 students enrolled with an endowment of approximately $120 million.
Practice your favorite instrument at hughes hall!
Musically inclined? Joined Christina as she shows you around her favorite building, Hughes Hall!
Chris talks about how massive osu's campus is
OSU is one of the largest universities in the United States. The campus is enormous, and can be broken down into sub-campuses which often are broken up by their academic disciplines. Furthermore, as a land grant university, the university has campuses and research centers all around the state of Ohio.