All Campus Reviews

00:59
Chris gives you a tour of "the union"
Food
The Union is a massive staple on the OSU campus. The Ohio Union was the first student union at a public university, and the initiative was led by Aaron Cohn, who is considered the "Father of the Union".
00:18
Introduction
Campus
Meet 3rd year Ohio State student, Reid, as he begins his tour of campus.
00:37
Student safety rides
Christina Kim Campus
Don’t feel safe walking home late at night on campus? Check out Ohio State’s free taxi service getting you from one location to another on campus!
00:22
Chris shows you the new clock tower on campus
Campus
There are no traditions around the clock tower yet...you guys will need to come up with some.
00:32
Chris tells you about the wexner art center his favorite place to do work
The Wexner Art Center, a 108,000 square foot three story-building, opened in 1989 and includes a public gallery and cafe.The center was renovated between 2002 and 2005..
00:26
"if you win the lottery of college dorm rooms, you end up getting a room like this"
Dorms
This is a luxurious dorm room. Don't get your hopes too high, but nice to know it's an option!
00:50
Chris "shows" you mirror lake, and tells you about the osu tradition
Mirror Lake is a reservoir located in the south oval. Students jump into the lake each year before the OSU Michigan game as an annual tradition that was started in 1969. Approximately 12,000 people jumped into the lake, or were at least near it, before the 2009 football game.
00:34
Fine dining: 12th avenue bread co.
Christina Kim Food
Christina’s favorite place to eat meals and grab snacks on campus!
00:59
Chris shows you the "climbing gym" his favorite spot on campus
Campus
The Adventure Recreation Center (ARC) offers engaging and physically challenging workouts. The building is also home to the Outdoor Adventure Center (OAC). All OSU students get free access to the school's gym, which means you can use all this awesome equipment for free.
00:56
Chris shows you some of the dining options on campus!
Food
There are different types of dining plans depending on the amount of food you want and the frequency at which you want it!
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) Austin E. Knowlton School of Architecture at The Ohio State University

00:36
Chris shows you a typical lecture hall at osu!
Academics
Even though OSU is a huge university, the student-faculty ration at the school is only 19:1. Just over 30% of the school's classes have fewer than 20 students, so it's still very common to learn in a small-classroom setting.
