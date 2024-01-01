YOU'RE WATCHING
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Campus
Come with me to get coffee!
This is one of several awesome coffee places in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the city where Oklahoma Baptist University is located. Because OBU is in a smaller city, you will always see someone from OBU at the coffee shops around.
What is life like in college?
I answer what is important in college and how to balance work, social life, and academics.
The recreation and wellness center
This is where all the sports action and working out goes on!
Football and track!
Here is our football field. Here is also where the track is! The grass is real and the food is real good at games too.
Gieger center
The Gieger Center is a central part of campus. Students often hang out here in between classes and it's a great place to get a starbucks drink, grab a snack, or hangout with friends. It is open 24-7 also!
Jake talks about life outside academics
Jake is a very adventurous and fun person. He likes to have fun in college, which I bet you want to do too. In this video, he will explain who he is and what he does to have fun here in on campus, in Shawnee, or just a 30ish minute drive away.
Raley chapel
Raley Chapel is one of the central hubs of campus. Besides being the home to all our chapel services, all of our music classes and ensemble rehearsals are in this building. Check it out!
Meet olivianna!
Hello! My name is Olivianna and I cannot wait to show you all over OBU. I am a junior studying News and Information (Journalism) with a minor in Marketing. I am originally from Michigan, but my parents/family live in Asia. I found OBU because an OBU rep came to my high school in Taiwan! I chose this school because of the kind and communal atmosphere, the spiritual guidance, and the awesome people.
Check out our library
This is the Mabee Learning Center...or the library! It's a great place to study by yourself or with friends, and they have special things like the Student Success Center and InterLibrary Loan. Sarah dives into what the library is all about.
Clubs on campus!
This week is Engage Week at OBU! Almost every on campus club will be represented this week in the Gieger Center at booths on different days. Here are some samples of different clubs and things you can get involved with. There are sports clubs, intramurals, social clubs, obu-tv news, rock climbing club, Campus Activities Board, honor societies, and more,
