Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Dining & Food
Gieger center
The Gieger Center is a central part of campus. Students often hang out here in between classes and it's a great place to get a starbucks drink, grab a snack, or hangout with friends. It is open 24-7 also!
Food!
We have an upstairs cafeteria and a downstairs eating area with a couple of restaurants. There are several different meal plans based on want.
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Geiger Center
