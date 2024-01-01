YOU'RE WATCHING
Oregon State University (OSU) Campus
01:26
Dixon rec cente
Dixon rec center is the main place for students to go get their workout in, they have basketball courts, raquetball courts, an indoor track, weight room, and cardio room.
00:33
Mu quad
The memorial union quad is known for students walking through to get to their classes as well as using the grass to their advantage when the sun is out
01:01
Austin hall
Austin Hall is the home of the college of business here at OSU, inside you can find academic advising, marketplace, study rooms, and much more.
00:46
Reser stadium
Reser stadium is the football stadium here on campus. It is packed with fans every other Saturday of fall term.
00:46
Weatherford hall
Weatherford Hall is the "postercard" building here on campus, it is a student dorm for business majors.
00:50
Linc
The LINC hosts a bunch of different kinds of classes and presents a bunch of different places and nooks to study in.
01:15
Memorial union
The memorial union is known as the building just for students. It has a lounge for you to study, it has resturaunts to eat at, as well as bank ATM's.