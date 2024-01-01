Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Oregon State University (OSU) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:26
Dixon rec cente
Jason Heneghan Campus
Dixon rec center is the main place for students to go get their workout in, they have basketball courts, raquetball courts, an indoor track, weight room, and cardio room.
00:33
Mu quad
Jason Heneghan Campus
The memorial union quad is known for students walking through to get to their classes as well as using the grass to their advantage when the sun is out
01:01
Austin hall
Jason Heneghan Campus
Austin Hall is the home of the college of business here at OSU, inside you can find academic advising, marketplace, study rooms, and much more.
00:46
Reser stadium
Jason Heneghan
Reser stadium is the football stadium here on campus. It is packed with fans every other Saturday of fall term.
00:46
Weatherford hall
Jason Heneghan Dorms
Weatherford Hall is the "postercard" building here on campus, it is a student dorm for business majors.
00:50
Linc
Jason Heneghan Academics
The LINC hosts a bunch of different kinds of classes and presents a bunch of different places and nooks to study in.
00:47
Goss collisium
Jason Heneghan
Goss is the home of the OSU baseball team.
01:15
Memorial union
Jason Heneghan Academics
The memorial union is known as the building just for students. It has a lounge for you to study, it has resturaunts to eat at, as well as bank ATM's.
00:34
Library quad
Jason Heneghan Campus
The library quad serves almost the same purpose of the memorial union quad.
01:33
Library tour
Jason Heneghan Academics
The Valley Library here at OSU is very unique as it offers a plethora of tutors and services to ensure the success of its students.
SHOW MORE

Oregon State University (OSU) Austin Hall

01:01
Austin hall
Jason Heneghan Campus
Austin Hall is the home of the college of business here at OSU, inside you can find academic advising, marketplace, study rooms, and much more.

Oregon State University (OSU) Dixon Recreation Center

01:26
Dixon rec cente
Jason Heneghan Campus
Dixon rec center is the main place for students to go get their workout in, they have basketball courts, raquetball courts, an indoor track, weight room, and cardio room.

Oregon State University (OSU) Goss Stadium

00:47
Goss collisium
Jason Heneghan
Goss is the home of the OSU baseball team.

Oregon State University (OSU) Learning Innovation Center

00:50
Linc
Jason Heneghan Academics
The LINC hosts a bunch of different kinds of classes and presents a bunch of different places and nooks to study in.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved