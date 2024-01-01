Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Parker University Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

00:26
Xray viewing room in parker university's south building
Demo Account Campus
Parker University's state-of-the-art Xray View Room allows students to learning about reading Xrays as well as other types of scans.
16:25
Parker university campus tour
Demo Account Campus
Parker University continues to innovate with leading-edge technologies in healthcare education. Take a look!
00:25
Community spaces around parker university
Demo Account Campus
You will find plenty of community spaces at Parker University for your needs.
00:17
Open spaces with miranda - parker university
Demo Account Campus
What's great about our Donovan Lounge in the South Building is the open spaces available to students. Grab a quiet spot for studying, or hang out in the larger area with your friends.
02:30
Parker university new student orientation with lauren
Demo Account Campus
Go on an orientation we have for new students to Parker University.
00:16
Donovan lounge at parker university
Demo Account Campus
The Donovan Lounge has it all, hang out, study with friends, or grab a bite in the nearby cafe. 
00:21
Classrooms at parker university
Demo Account Campus
Our classrooms are designed to be fully engaging for students, with multiple screens, sound systems and much more.
00:35
Parkerfit at parker university
Demo Account Campus
The 23,000 square-foot ParkerFit Gym is not only a great place to work out, but many sports training classes are conducted here as well as competitions. The outdoor area includes beach volleyball, basketball, pickleball, and more!
00:27
One touch podcast studio
Demo Account Campus
In our One Touch Podcast room, you can create a podcast, or lead discussion groups. 
00:21
Parker university bookstore
Demo Account Campus
When you are on campus, check out the Parker University Bookstore, where you will find everything you need, from books to merchandise.
SHOW MORE

Parker University

00:25
Community spaces around parker university
Demo Account Campus
You will find plenty of community spaces at Parker University for your needs.
00:17
Open spaces with miranda - parker university
Demo Account Campus
What's great about our Donovan Lounge in the South Building is the open spaces available to students. Grab a quiet spot for studying, or hang out in the larger area with your friends.
00:16
Donovan lounge at parker university
Demo Account Campus
The Donovan Lounge has it all, hang out, study with friends, or grab a bite in the nearby cafe. 
00:21
Classrooms at parker university
Demo Account Campus
Our classrooms are designed to be fully engaging for students, with multiple screens, sound systems and much more.
00:27
One touch podcast studio
Demo Account Campus
In our One Touch Podcast room, you can create a podcast, or lead discussion groups. 
00:21
Parker university bookstore
Demo Account Campus
When you are on campus, check out the Parker University Bookstore, where you will find everything you need, from books to merchandise.
00:20
Study pods with advanced technology
Demo Account Campus
Our advanced 'Study Pods' allow students to study alone or in groups. Each pod is equipped with video and sound that can wirelessly be connected to your laptop. Also, easily review prerecorded lecture videos.
00:37
Parker university library
Demo Account Campus
Parker University's Library has been completely transformed to be a library of the future. Everything a student needs can quickly be found in this modern setting. 

Parker University 2540 Walnut Hl Ln

16:25
Parker university campus tour
Demo Account Campus
Parker University continues to innovate with leading-edge technologies in healthcare education. Take a look!
02:30
Parker university new student orientation with lauren
Demo Account Campus
Go on an orientation we have for new students to Parker University.

Parker University ParkerFit

00:35
Parkerfit at parker university
Demo Account Campus
The 23,000 square-foot ParkerFit Gym is not only a great place to work out, but many sports training classes are conducted here as well as competitions. The outdoor area includes beach volleyball, basketball, pickleball, and more!

Parker University Parker University Library

00:26
Xray viewing room in parker university's south building
Demo Account Campus
Parker University's state-of-the-art Xray View Room allows students to learning about reading Xrays as well as other types of scans.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved