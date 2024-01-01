YOU'RE WATCHING
Parker University Campus
00:26
Xray viewing room in parker university's south building
Parker University's state-of-the-art Xray View Room allows students to learning about reading Xrays as well as other types of scans.
16:25
Parker university campus tour
Parker University continues to innovate with leading-edge technologies in healthcare education. Take a look!
00:25
Community spaces around parker university
You will find plenty of community spaces at Parker University for your needs.
00:17
Open spaces with miranda - parker university
What's great about our Donovan Lounge in the South Building is the open spaces available to students. Grab a quiet spot for studying, or hang out in the larger area with your friends.
02:30
Parker university new student orientation with lauren
Go on an orientation we have for new students to Parker University.
00:16
Donovan lounge at parker university
The Donovan Lounge has it all, hang out, study with friends, or grab a bite in the nearby cafe.
00:21
Classrooms at parker university
Our classrooms are designed to be fully engaging for students, with multiple screens, sound systems and much more.
00:35
Parkerfit at parker university
The 23,000 square-foot ParkerFit Gym is not only a great place to work out, but many sports training classes are conducted here as well as competitions. The outdoor area includes beach volleyball, basketball, pickleball, and more!
00:27
One touch podcast studio
In our One Touch Podcast room, you can create a podcast, or lead discussion groups.
Parker University
00:21
Parker university bookstore
When you are on campus, check out the Parker University Bookstore, where you will find everything you need, from books to merchandise.
00:20
Study pods with advanced technology
Our advanced 'Study Pods' allow students to study alone or in groups. Each pod is equipped with video and sound that can wirelessly be connected to your laptop. Also, easily review prerecorded lecture videos.