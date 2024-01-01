Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Penn State University (PSU) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

02:36
Lindsey gives you a tour of west dining commons
Food
Lindsey will take you inside West Dining Commons at Penn State University, and show you food options.
01:39
Lindsey gives you a tour of finley commons
Food
This is the newly renovated commons in the campus
04:46
Lindsey gives you a tour of the hub
Food
00:31
Views from the farmer's market
Food
00:26
Jeremiah talks about his penn state experience
Food
00:20
Haley explains her favorite food option
Food
02:39
Lindsey breaks down the dining options on campus
Food
Lindsey talks about the dining options on campus, you can view online if you want to see which one you like best.
01:50
A quick tour through south dining hall
Food
Redifer Commons is in South Campus, mostly freshmen and who live nearby enjoy dining here. There are lots of options as well.
01:39
It’s dining hall time!
Jaelyn Murphy Food
A look into my favorite dining Hall.
00:37
Lindsey provides a quick breakdown of meal points & lion cash
Food
Lindsey talks about the difference of meal points and lion Cash
SHOW MORE

Penn State University (PSU)

00:26
Jeremiah talks about his penn state experience
Food
03:15
Lindsey and haley talk about the penn state experience!
Food

Penn State University (PSU) Findlay Commons

01:39
Lindsey gives you a tour of finley commons
Food
This is the newly renovated commons in the campus
01:26
Check out the dining options in finley commons
Food
Inside the Finley Commons, lots of seating areas. At the second floor the main dining area is located.

Penn State University (PSU) Fraternity Row

02:02
Night out
Marissa Chusid Food
My typical night out with friends

Penn State University (PSU) Hetzel Union Building

01:39
It’s dining hall time!
Jaelyn Murphy Food
A look into my favorite dining Hall.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved