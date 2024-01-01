YOU'RE WATCHING
Penn State University (PSU) Dining & Food
02:36
Lindsey gives you a tour of west dining commons
Lindsey will take you inside West Dining Commons at Penn State University, and show you food options.
02:39
Lindsey breaks down the dining options on campus
Lindsey talks about the dining options on campus, you can view online if you want to see which one you like best.
01:50
A quick tour through south dining hall
Redifer Commons is in South Campus, mostly freshmen and who live nearby enjoy dining here. There are lots of options as well.