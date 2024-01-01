Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Portland State University (PSU) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

03:20
The heart of psu
Food
In this video, I show you the center of PSU and give you a taste of one of the coolest events the school has all year: Party in the Park.
04:33
My night out!
In this video, I show you my night out with friends to the Curious Comedy Club
04:08
Resource center tour part 2!
Shayla Bailey Campus
In this video I talk to representatives from the Resource Center for Students With Children and the Veterans Resource Center! Shoutout to both of them for being so helpful!
03:19
Resource center tour part 1! women's resource center and queer resource center
Shayla Bailey Campus
In this video I show you some of the resource centers on campus! the Women's Resource Center and Queer Resource Center are both awesome palces with a lot of services available to PSU students.
02:14
Student interviews #2
Campus
In this video, I have some friends discuss their roles at PSU after a long day and a great improv club meeting.
02:04
Farmers market! on campus at psu every saturday!
Shayla Bailey Campus
Every Saturday, PSU hosts a farmer's market! Lots of local craft and fresh produce, it's not something to miss during your time at PSU!
03:17
Portland tour part 1
Food
I simply walk north of PSU and show you what's around. I couldn't give a tour of the city because there is so much to see and do in every direction. This is the first half. They are split because the file size was too large to upload in one piece.
02:57
Science, research, and teaching center
Academics
I discuss 'mixer' opportunities through my research program, fossils from the Museum of Natural History, and an important self-discovery I made in this building.
02:05
Exploring the basement of smith
Shayla Bailey Campus
Check out the Basement of Smith Memorial Student Union (SMSU)! Lots of exciting things to be found.
06:11
Library tour! plus, shayla talks about the work/school dynamic
Shayla Bailey Campus
I get locked out of the library! I hope the long-ish talk about work and school helps you, it's all info I would've loved to know last year. For more info about the library, visit https://library.pdx.edu/
SHOW MORE

Portland State University (PSU)

03:20
The heart of psu
Food
In this video, I show you the center of PSU and give you a taste of one of the coolest events the school has all year: Party in the Park.
04:08
Resource center tour part 2!
Shayla Bailey Campus
In this video I talk to representatives from the Resource Center for Students With Children and the Veterans Resource Center! Shoutout to both of them for being so helpful!
02:04
Farmers market! on campus at psu every saturday!
Shayla Bailey Campus
Every Saturday, PSU hosts a farmer's market! Lots of local craft and fresh produce, it's not something to miss during your time at PSU!
03:17
Portland tour part 1
Food
I simply walk north of PSU and show you what's around. I couldn't give a tour of the city because there is so much to see and do in every direction. This is the first half. They are split because the file size was too large to upload in one piece.
02:57
Science, research, and teaching center
Academics
I discuss 'mixer' opportunities through my research program, fossils from the Museum of Natural History, and an important self-discovery I made in this building.
06:11
Library tour! plus, shayla talks about the work/school dynamic
Shayla Bailey Campus
I get locked out of the library! I hope the long-ish talk about work and school helps you, it's all info I would've loved to know last year. For more info about the library, visit https://library.pdx.edu/
01:24
My (last year) dorm
Dorms
Here I discuss my dorm at PSU, and some highlights of living on campus
03:41
Portland tour part 2
Food
I simply walk north of PSU and show you what's around. I couldn't give a tour of the city because there is so much to see and do in every direction. This is the second half. They are split because the file size was too large to upload in one piece.
03:41
Introduction
Academics
In this video, I introduce myself and the things I spend my time doing and give some advice on what mindset to go into college with.
03:22
The rec center balcony
Academics
In this video, I discuss the Rec Center on the PSU Rec Center's roof!
SHOW MORE

Portland State University (PSU) Curious Comedy Theater

04:33
My night out!
In this video, I show you my night out with friends to the Curious Comedy Club

Portland State University (PSU) Karl Miller Center (KMC)

02:08
Karl miller center! the school of business. (tour part 2/3)
Shayla Bailey Campus
This is the KMC, or Karl Miller Center! It's the newest building on campus, and it is GORGEOUS. It's also the home of all the business classes. Take a look!

Portland State University (PSU) Lincoln Hall

03:52
Lincoln hall! school of music, theater, and film. (tour part 3/3)
Shayla Bailey Campus
My home!! Lincoln Hall is the school for theater, music, and film majors. It's super pretty, check it out!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved