YOU'RE WATCHING
Portland State University (PSU) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
03:20
The heart of psu
In this video, I show you the center of PSU and give you a taste of one of the coolest events the school has all year: Party in the Park.
04:08
Resource center tour part 2!
In this video I talk to representatives from the Resource Center for Students With Children and the Veterans Resource Center! Shoutout to both of them for being so helpful!
03:19
Resource center tour part 1! women's resource center and queer resource center
In this video I show you some of the resource centers on campus! the Women's Resource Center and Queer Resource Center are both awesome palces with a lot of services available to PSU students.
02:14
Student interviews #2
In this video, I have some friends discuss their roles at PSU after a long day and a great improv club meeting.
02:04
Farmers market! on campus at psu every saturday!
Every Saturday, PSU hosts a farmer's market! Lots of local craft and fresh produce, it's not something to miss during your time at PSU!
03:17
Portland tour part 1
I simply walk north of PSU and show you what's around. I couldn't give a tour of the city because there is so much to see and do in every direction. This is the first half. They are split because the file size was too large to upload in one piece.
02:57
Science, research, and teaching center
I discuss 'mixer' opportunities through my research program, fossils from the Museum of Natural History, and an important self-discovery I made in this building.
02:05
Exploring the basement of smith
Check out the Basement of Smith Memorial Student Union (SMSU)! Lots of exciting things to be found.
Portland State University (PSU)
03:20
The heart of psu
In this video, I show you the center of PSU and give you a taste of one of the coolest events the school has all year: Party in the Park.
04:08
Resource center tour part 2!
In this video I talk to representatives from the Resource Center for Students With Children and the Veterans Resource Center! Shoutout to both of them for being so helpful!
02:04
Farmers market! on campus at psu every saturday!
Every Saturday, PSU hosts a farmer's market! Lots of local craft and fresh produce, it's not something to miss during your time at PSU!
03:17
Portland tour part 1
I simply walk north of PSU and show you what's around. I couldn't give a tour of the city because there is so much to see and do in every direction. This is the first half. They are split because the file size was too large to upload in one piece.
02:57
Science, research, and teaching center
I discuss 'mixer' opportunities through my research program, fossils from the Museum of Natural History, and an important self-discovery I made in this building.
06:11
Library tour! plus, shayla talks about the work/school dynamic
I get locked out of the library! I hope the long-ish talk about work and school helps you, it's all info I would've loved to know last year. For more info about the library, visit https://library.pdx.edu/
03:41
Portland tour part 2
I simply walk north of PSU and show you what's around. I couldn't give a tour of the city because there is so much to see and do in every direction. This is the second half. They are split because the file size was too large to upload in one piece.
03:41
Introduction
In this video, I introduce myself and the things I spend my time doing and give some advice on what mindset to go into college with.