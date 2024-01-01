Sign Up
Providence College (PC) Campus

00:37
Ruane development center
Tori Baggio Campus
One of the gems of campus! Great place to go and spread your friar pride!
00:44
Moore hall
Tori Baggio Campus
Visit the center at Moore Hall for a place of inclusivity and intersectionality!
02:17
Gym and peterson
Tori Baggio
Stop by the gym to get fit and maybe you will even run into Father Shanley!
02:31
Slavin tour
Sidney MacKinnon Campus
Slavin is the student center here at Providence College. It houses study spaces, the bookstore, Dunkin' Donuts, offices for clubs, and Alumni Dining Hall.
05:09
Lower slavin- campus involvements
Tori Baggio
Lower Slavin is a popular hub for students considering most major clubs and organizations have their offices there and there is a dining option!! Come check it out!
01:25
Gym tour
Sidney MacKinnon Campus
The Concannon Fitness Center is the gym and rec center open to all PC students. It houses great equipment, classrooms for spin/yoga/etc., and Peterson for intramural games.
00:52
Why i love pc
Tori Baggio Interview
Meet Danny! He is working in the admissions office this summer and tells us all about why he loves PC.

Providence College (PC)

