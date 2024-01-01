YOU'RE WATCHING
Providence College (PC) Campus
Ruane development center
One of the gems of campus! Great place to go and spread your friar pride!
Slavin tour
Slavin is the student center here at Providence College. It houses study spaces, the bookstore, Dunkin' Donuts, offices for clubs, and Alumni Dining Hall.
Lower slavin- campus involvements
Lower Slavin is a popular hub for students considering most major clubs and organizations have their offices there and there is a dining option!! Come check it out!
Gym tour
The Concannon Fitness Center is the gym and rec center open to all PC students. It houses great equipment, classrooms for spin/yoga/etc., and Peterson for intramural games.
