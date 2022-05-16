Sign Up
Queen's University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Queen's University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 25 tour videos for Queen's University, so you can expect to spend between 75 to 125 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Queen's University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Queen's University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Queen's University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Queen's University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Kingston, ON, Canada so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Queen's University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Kingston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Queen's University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Queen's University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Queen's University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Queen's University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Kingston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Queen's University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Queen's University?

Below is a list of every Queen's University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Queen's University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Queen's University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Queen's University students!

What is city Kingston, ON, Canada like?

Kingston is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Queen's University.

Who are the tour guides for Queen's University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Queen's University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Queen's University tours:

Queen's University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Queen's University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Kingston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Queen's University in person.

