Randolph-Macon College Campus

01:15
Quad/landmark: fountain plaza
Keira Beverly Campus
Unfortunately, the fountain isn't running because it isn't quite Spring yet, but this is one of the busiest "quads" of campus in between classes and when the weather is warmer.
01:15
Hidden gem #2: counseling services
Keira Beverly Campus
R-MC provides free counseling services to students and all you have to do is make an appointment!
00:52
Hidden gem #3: keeble observatory
Keira Beverly Academics
Another hidden gem for all of you curious about what's going on in the sky! Sorry I called it Keebler... it's Keeble! Haha
01:33
Brock center
Keira Beverly Campus
This is out fitness center on campus. It includes a gym, a pool, a rock climbing wall, and more!
00:53
Day field!
Keira Beverly Campus
Unfortunately, it's not football season. Enjoy this brief tour of Day Field! It is used for football, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey.
00:54
Hidden gem #1: all-gendered restroom
Keira Beverly Campus
This is a hidden gem new to R-MC. If you are non-binary or apart of the LGBTQ community and prefer an all-gendered restroom, these are two of them. There is also one in the McGraw-Page Library.
02:22
Estes dining hall!
Keira Beverly Food
This is out buffet style dining hall! Watch my friends and I have lunch on "Wing Wednesday", then I'll explain our meal plan system.
02:19
Old chapel
Keira Beverly Campus
Old Chapel is a historic building that used to be a church, but it now used for History, Music, Theater, and other various classes!
03:00
Copley science center
Keira Beverly Academics
I spend most of my time in Copley and you probably will too if you plan to study any part of STEM or economics!
00:52
"quads"
Keira Beverly Campus
These are a couple of our "quads". I use the term quads loosely because since we are such a small campus, we don't really call them that.
