00:38
Walk to the shepherd school of business with renee - and check out the art installation on campus
Campus
Renee walk around in the Shepherd School of Music one of their cool programs and the front of it is the art installation, created by James Turrell from California.
01:06
Views of the southern residential colleges - (student housing options)
Dorms
Renee takes you through the Southern Residential Colleges where the students live.
00:32
Kj shares his favorite & least favorite parts of rice
Campus
Renee Interviews KJ about his Favorite & Least Favorite parts of Rice.
01:31
What the weather is like in houston
Campus
Maria discusses the weather that Rice students experience.
00:59
Fondren library part 1: main areas
Campus
Fondren is Rice University's library that is open to both students and non-Rice visitors. This is an inside look at the main parts of the library.
01:54
Renee shows you around a suite in wiess college!
Campus
In this video Renee gives a tour on their dorm suite rooms which has with 4 persons and has individual rooms. There is a double room which is a bigger size room but they share with another person, usually freshmen got a doubles so that they knew somebody like they are living in actual room.
00:07
Welcome to rice!
Campus
In this video Renee introduces herself as a singer in Rice University.
01:18
Fitness at the rice recreation center
Campus
Maria walks around inside the Recreation Center at Rice and shows the equipment and resources that the gym offers students.
00:31
Renee shows you the student art exhibitions in sewall hall!
Academics
Renee shows another corner in Sewall Hall. Sewall Hall kinda one of the headquarters of humanities and arts with Major of Visual arts.
00:22
"i love the wiess commons..theres always people here!"
Campus
Renee interviews friend Tyler about Wiess Commons.
Rice University

00:34
Renee tells you about the hammocks on campus - and the supportive faculty at rice
Renee discusses about the hammocks on campus its a place where people can chill and it is supported from faculty at Rice University.

Rice University Duncan College

01:01
What's your favorite & least favorite things about rice
Campus
Renee interviews Isabelle about her Favorite & Least Favorite things about Rice University.
00:58
Isabelle and renee talk about endowment in the residential colleges at rice
Campus
Renee and Isabelle talk about the Residential Colleges at Rice. One of the project of Isabelle as a President of Duncan College she is working on Endowment Plans.
00:26
Meet isabelle! and hear about her involvement on campus
Campus
Renee interviews Isabelle a senior engineering student at Rice University.

Rice University Duncan Hall

00:50
Inside look at duncan hall and types of classrooms at rice
Campus
Maria goes inside one of Rice's main buildings for engineers. She shows examples of what typical classrooms look like on the campus.
00:47
Renee shows you around duncan hall - "it is really interesting to look at!"
Campus
Renee takes you through Duncan Hall - it has really interesting colors and designs of the buiding.

Rice University Fondren Library

00:59
Fondren library part 1: main areas
Campus
Fondren is Rice University's library that is open to both students and non-Rice visitors. This is an inside look at the main parts of the library.
