YOU'RE WATCHING

Rice University Dining & Food

01:00
The martel common room and servery
Food
Each of Rice's 11 residential colleges has a common room where all students from the college can eat, work, and socialize. Maria shows the Martel common room and also gives an inside look at North Servery, where students from the Martel, Brown, and Jones colleges usually get their food.
00:49
Renee gives you a tour of the wiess commons - (student dining)
Food
Wiess Commons is one 11 commons that each college is attached to. So there are 11 colleges each one has commons where people come here for meal and do some homework.
01:10
French cafe in brochstein pavilion
Food
Brochstein Pavilion is one of the several places on campus where students, faculty, and visitors can have a great meal and meet up with friends. Last year, Brochstein hosted the Salento Cafe and currently, it hosts FLO Paris cafe.
00:34
Time to go in the pub!
Food
Renee gives you a tour inside the Pub.
00:59
Renee takes you through the student center
Food
Renee gives you a tour in Student Center inside of this is the Coffee House, Womens Resource Center there is some restraurant, a bookstore
00:48
Renee admires the brochstein pavilion's architecture!
Food
Renee shows the Brochstein Pavilion's Architecture aside a cafe this is also a central park for students to meet someone for groupings, projects.

