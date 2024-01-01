YOU'RE WATCHING
Rice University Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
01:00
The martel common room and servery
Each of Rice's 11 residential colleges has a common room where all students from the college can eat, work, and socialize. Maria shows the Martel common room and also gives an inside look at North Servery, where students from the Martel, Brown, and Jones colleges usually get their food.
00:49
Renee gives you a tour of the wiess commons - (student dining)
Wiess Commons is one 11 commons that each college is attached to. So there are 11 colleges each one has commons where people come here for meal and do some homework.
01:10
French cafe in brochstein pavilion
Brochstein Pavilion is one of the several places on campus where students, faculty, and visitors can have a great meal and meet up with friends. Last year, Brochstein hosted the Salento Cafe and currently, it hosts FLO Paris cafe.
00:59
Renee takes you through the student center
Renee gives you a tour in Student Center inside of this is the Coffee House, Womens Resource Center there is some restraurant, a bookstore
Rice University Abe and Annie Seibel Servery
01:00
The martel common room and servery
Each of Rice's 11 residential colleges has a common room where all students from the college can eat, work, and socialize. Maria shows the Martel common room and also gives an inside look at North Servery, where students from the Martel, Brown, and Jones colleges usually get their food.
Rice University Raymond and Susan Brochstein Pavilion
01:10
French cafe in brochstein pavilion
Brochstein Pavilion is one of the several places on campus where students, faculty, and visitors can have a great meal and meet up with friends. Last year, Brochstein hosted the Salento Cafe and currently, it hosts FLO Paris cafe.