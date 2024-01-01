The Busch Student Center or BSC is definitely a place you will be at frequently on campus! Inside this building we have the mail room and mail boxes, the bookstore, information desk, K-SLU (our radio station), and plenty of food options. As far as food, there is St. Louis Bread Co. (Panera), Chic-Fil-A, Panda Express, Greens-To-Go, a mini market, and the Bill Grill. The Bill Grill has a very large menu with some options that allow you to use meal swipes instead of flex dollars. The BSC also has a lot of space for studying!!