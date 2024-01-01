YOU'RE WATCHING
00:49
The busch student center: food, mail services, studying space, and the bookstore
The Busch Student Center or BSC is definitely a place you will be at frequently on campus! Inside this building we have the mail room and mail boxes, the bookstore, information desk, K-SLU (our radio station), and plenty of food options. As far as food, there is St. Louis Bread Co. (Panera), Chic-Fil-A, Panda Express, Greens-To-Go, a mini market, and the Bill Grill. The Bill Grill has a very large menu with some options that allow you to use meal swipes instead of flex dollars. The BSC also has a lot of space for studying!!
01:23
Weather in stl is crazy!
Weather in St. Louis is all over the place! We get all four seasons! The winters are cold but not unbearable and we don't get a ton of snow. The summers are hot and humid but spring and fall are absolutely gorgeous. We have had days where it is 70 degrees one day and 30 the next so definitely bring layers!
01:50
Hogwarts on campus?? the samuel cupples house!
The Samuel Cupples House is an iconic landmark in the center of campus! We often refer to it as our Hogwarts House! This building also has an art museum in the basement, although offers no real purpose to students other than its aesthetic.
03:53
Main quad
This is the Quad. Although it may not look like other quads, this is the officially recognized quad. In my next video, I include a map of campus that makes a bit more sense where the class buildings are. This is a popular spot for open community events and there are tables set out daily on the main walkway through campus where multiple organizations will set up. Just last week there was a rock wall!
01:14
Slu tour guide peter hurst! the reel tour
Hey everyone! I just wanted to quickly introduce myself before we get started on our tour. This is going to be the best tour SLU has to offer!
00:31
Center of campus: the clocktower!
This is the iconic Clocktower! This is the center of campus where you can find a large sitting area, a ton of fountains, and great views of the campus. In the warmer months, the fountains turn on around the clocktower and by the steps!
00:48
Simon rec center: 2nd floor!
This is the second floor of the Rec Center! Here you can see our swimming pool, various workout machines, indoor track, and basketball courts.
03:11
Pius xii library tour part 2
This is the quietest spot on campus. Only go here when you have serious stuff to get done. I have only been up here twice.
00:16
The gorgeous college church!
This is the St. Francis Xavier College Church! This is a stunning church with a ton of beautiful stained glass windows inside. There is a 9 PM student mass on Sundays that is open to people of all faiths and it is always full! A must see!
01:50
01:00
All that campus ministry has to offer!
Campus ministry is very active on campus and offers an array of amazing services for students. Every Friday we have Java with the Jesuits which is an event that serves free Panera bagels, cinnamon rolls, bananas, yogurt, coffee, and hot chocolate. Campus ministry also bakes cookies in each of the residence halls on a specific day of the week!
05:31
Richard a. chaifetz school of business
This is by far my favorite building on campus! It is so beautiful and it is where the majority of my classes are. I must mention that there is often free food in the atrium when the school hosts events for students (basically weekly).
04:09
Busch student center tour
This is the Busch Student Center! As the name might suggest, this building is for everything related to students. The main reason I go to the BSC is to pick up packages and check mail, eat at the Billiken Grill (food tour) or Chick-fil-A/Panera/Mein Bowl. I also purchase all of my textbooks at the bookstore. Additionally, academic services are located here. This includes the writing center, career services, and student success services. Lastly, all of SLU's student-led organizations are housed in this building.