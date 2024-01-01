Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Saint Louis University (SLU) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

02:34
Grand dining hall
Food
This brand new dining hall on camps has a wide variety of food stations that boast made to order food as well as cafeteria style options. They are often health conscious while reserving room for indulgence. One important note I should make about Grand is that every month they will have different themed meals based on the seasons to ensure that the students are satisfied.
00:18
Where to eat?? crave cafe on the medical campus!
Food
This is Crave Cafe on the Medical Campus. This cafe is in an old church and offers fantastic food (so I have heard), a great place to study, and some aesthetic views!
04:09
Busch student center tour
Food
This is the Busch Student Center! As the name might suggest, this building is for everything related to students. The main reason I go to the BSC is to pick up packages and check mail, eat at the Billiken Grill (food tour) or Chick-fil-A/Panera/Mein Bowl. I also purchase all of my textbooks at the bookstore. Additionally, academic services are located here. This includes the writing center, career services, and student success services. Lastly, all of SLU's student-led organizations are housed in this building.
00:15
Where to eat: the marketplace
Food
The marketplace is located inside of the Busch Student Center and has Chic-Fil-A, Greens-To-Go (a salad/wrap section), and Panda Express. There is also a dining area located here as well.
01:01
Where to eat?? the pod!
Food
Welcome to the Pod! This houses a ton of dining options including Subway, Jamba Juice, Qdoba, and Grille Works. Also, there is a grab-and-go area where you can pick up anything from snacks, fruit, frozen desserts to entrees. In addition, you can use your meal swipes instead of flex dollars at Subway, Qdoba, and Grille Works
02:03
Where to eat?? grand dining hall!
Food
Welcome to Grand Dining Hall! This is the one and only dining hall on campus but it just opened this year! They have vegan, vegetarian, gluten free options available as well as plenty of choices to choose from. The dining hall is open 7 AM - 11 PM Monday - Friday and 10 AM - 11 PM Saturday and Sunday.
01:52
Real food
Food
Fuse Hall is one of my favorite places to grab a bite between classes. If you are a person that doesn't want to spend the rest of their days eating in the dining hall then SLU is the place for you! We have Qdoba, Subway, Panera, Chick-fil-A, Mein Bowl, Starbucks, Einstein's Bagels, Billiken Club & Grill, and even a Jamba Juice to satisfy your needs for real food. If pizza is your thing, we also have a Papa Johns, which I frequent often. The point is that you will never have to settle for less here. You can use your student ID card to pay for food at the restaurants on campus.

Saint Louis University (SLU)

01:52
Real food
Food
Fuse Hall is one of my favorite places to grab a bite between classes. If you are a person that doesn't want to spend the rest of their days eating in the dining hall then SLU is the place for you! We have Qdoba, Subway, Panera, Chick-fil-A, Mein Bowl, Starbucks, Einstein's Bagels, Billiken Club & Grill, and even a Jamba Juice to satisfy your needs for real food. If pizza is your thing, we also have a Papa Johns, which I frequent often. The point is that you will never have to settle for less here. You can use your student ID card to pay for food at the restaurants on campus.

Saint Louis University (SLU) 20 N Grand Blvd

04:09
Busch student center tour
Food
This is the Busch Student Center! As the name might suggest, this building is for everything related to students. The main reason I go to the BSC is to pick up packages and check mail, eat at the Billiken Grill (food tour) or Chick-fil-A/Panera/Mein Bowl. I also purchase all of my textbooks at the bookstore. Additionally, academic services are located here. This includes the writing center, career services, and student success services. Lastly, all of SLU's student-led organizations are housed in this building.

Saint Louis University (SLU) Crave Coffee House

00:18
Where to eat?? crave cafe on the medical campus!
Food
This is Crave Cafe on the Medical Campus. This cafe is in an old church and offers fantastic food (so I have heard), a great place to study, and some aesthetic views!

Saint Louis University (SLU) Grand Hall

02:34
Grand dining hall
Food
This brand new dining hall on camps has a wide variety of food stations that boast made to order food as well as cafeteria style options. They are often health conscious while reserving room for indulgence. One important note I should make about Grand is that every month they will have different themed meals based on the seasons to ensure that the students are satisfied.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved