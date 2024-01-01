YOU'RE WATCHING
Saint Louis University (SLU) Dining & Food
02:34
Grand dining hall
This brand new dining hall on camps has a wide variety of food stations that boast made to order food as well as cafeteria style options. They are often health conscious while reserving room for indulgence. One important note I should make about Grand is that every month they will have different themed meals based on the seasons to ensure that the students are satisfied.
00:18
Where to eat?? crave cafe on the medical campus!
This is Crave Cafe on the Medical Campus. This cafe is in an old church and offers fantastic food (so I have heard), a great place to study, and some aesthetic views!
04:09
Busch student center tour
This is the Busch Student Center! As the name might suggest, this building is for everything related to students. The main reason I go to the BSC is to pick up packages and check mail, eat at the Billiken Grill (food tour) or Chick-fil-A/Panera/Mein Bowl. I also purchase all of my textbooks at the bookstore. Additionally, academic services are located here. This includes the writing center, career services, and student success services. Lastly, all of SLU's student-led organizations are housed in this building.
00:15
Where to eat: the marketplace
The marketplace is located inside of the Busch Student Center and has Chic-Fil-A, Greens-To-Go (a salad/wrap section), and Panda Express. There is also a dining area located here as well.
01:01
Where to eat?? the pod!
Welcome to the Pod! This houses a ton of dining options including Subway, Jamba Juice, Qdoba, and Grille Works. Also, there is a grab-and-go area where you can pick up anything from snacks, fruit, frozen desserts to entrees. In addition, you can use your meal swipes instead of flex dollars at Subway, Qdoba, and Grille Works
02:03
Where to eat?? grand dining hall!
Welcome to Grand Dining Hall! This is the one and only dining hall on campus but it just opened this year! They have vegan, vegetarian, gluten free options available as well as plenty of choices to choose from. The dining hall is open 7 AM - 11 PM Monday - Friday and 10 AM - 11 PM Saturday and Sunday.
01:52
Real food
Fuse Hall is one of my favorite places to grab a bite between classes. If you are a person that doesn't want to spend the rest of their days eating in the dining hall then SLU is the place for you! We have Qdoba, Subway, Panera, Chick-fil-A, Mein Bowl, Starbucks, Einstein's Bagels, Billiken Club & Grill, and even a Jamba Juice to satisfy your needs for real food. If pizza is your thing, we also have a Papa Johns, which I frequent often. The point is that you will never have to settle for less here. You can use your student ID card to pay for food at the restaurants on campus.
Saint Louis University (SLU)
Saint Louis University (SLU) 20 N Grand Blvd
Saint Louis University (SLU) Crave Coffee House
Saint Louis University (SLU) Grand Hall
