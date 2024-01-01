Fuse Hall is one of my favorite places to grab a bite between classes. If you are a person that doesn't want to spend the rest of their days eating in the dining hall then SLU is the place for you! We have Qdoba, Subway, Panera, Chick-fil-A, Mein Bowl, Starbucks, Einstein's Bagels, Billiken Club & Grill, and even a Jamba Juice to satisfy your needs for real food. If pizza is your thing, we also have a Papa Johns, which I frequent often. The point is that you will never have to settle for less here. You can use your student ID card to pay for food at the restaurants on campus.