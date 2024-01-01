Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:51
Going into the football stadium
Campus
Giving a little history about Battle of the Piney Woods, and also giving a little background about the stadium itself.
00:45
The farrington pit
Campus
The Farrington Building was torn down and moved to my left on the video. In the Pit, many students use it for historical or cultural events.
16:41
College move in 2019
Samantha Piedra-Lujan Campus
Time to move into college!
01:46
Here in the middle of campus!
Food
The Quad is called The Courtyard. All SHSU events are held in this area, even organizations come here to advertise or sell products to students.
00:44
Student health center
Campus
The Student Health Center is where you can find many things as in your medicine, getting perscriptions, dentist office, and any feminal needs. Even, there is a counsoler on the second floor for people to talk to.
01:00
Calf burner stairs
The Stairs that kill your calves but an awesome place on campus! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=30.71632860024401,-95.54944499926046&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 30.71632860024401 !here_should_be_longitude! -95.54944499926046
00:31
Thank you and goodbye!
Campus
It was amazing to be your tour guide, I really hope you attend SHSU to leave your mark for further generations. !here_should_be_iframe! N/A !here_should_be_latitude! N/A !here_should_be_longitude! N/A
01:10
The pit
Campus
Old Main was a building that was burnt down in 1982, many fire fighters came from different towns to take out the fire.
00:30
Exploring the softball field
Campus
Exploring the Softball Field and giving you a little history about it!
00:37
Basketball stadium views
Campus
The Johnson Colesium is where the students graduate, hold ring ceremonies, sports, and even concerts that have line-ups as in Waka Flocka, Gucci Mayne, Post Malone. Guess what? It's free if you are a student!
SHOW MORE

Sam Houston State University (SHSU)

16:41
College move in 2019
Samantha Piedra-Lujan Campus
Time to move into college!
01:46
Here in the middle of campus!
Food
The Quad is called The Courtyard. All SHSU events are held in this area, even organizations come here to advertise or sell products to students.
00:30
Exploring the softball field
Campus
Exploring the Softball Field and giving you a little history about it!
00:37
Basketball stadium views
Campus
The Johnson Colesium is where the students graduate, hold ring ceremonies, sports, and even concerts that have line-ups as in Waka Flocka, Gucci Mayne, Post Malone. Guess what? It's free if you are a student!
00:37
Historical austin hall
Campus
This is the very first hall called Austin Hall, SHSU was first an educational major institute. There were only 3 buildings on the campus, and then it has gotten bigger ever since.
01:50
Academic courtyard
Campus
Academic Courtyard is where all students will go to get their basics done, as in English, Government, History, etc. Also, the Mass Communication building is located there as well and we do have a news studio.
00:48
Kat klub
The Kat Klub is where you find your place to hangout with your friends, and also play some games like Xbox or PS4. There pool tables, ping pong tables and shuffle board tables.
00:45
The best spot yet...the clock tower!
Campus
The Clock Tower is the heart of SHSU, at 12:00 it plays the BearKat fight song, and at 5:00 it rings for a job well done. If you walk underneath it, YOU WILL NOT GRADUATE IN 4 YEARS, so becareful!
00:35
Welcome to the chss building!
Academics
The College of Humanities and Social Sciences is the most important building on campus because that is where you can get advised, classrooms, and also the computer lab.

Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

01:51
Going into the football stadium
Campus
Giving a little history about Battle of the Piney Woods, and also giving a little background about the stadium itself.
00:39
Looking in the baseball stadium
Campus
Showing off the baseball stadium, and giving a little history about it.

Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Estill Building

00:46
Estill building
Campus
The Estill Building is where you go to get your BearKat OneCard which is the key to all of campus. You will also find your financial services, admissions, registrars, etc.

Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Lowman Student Center

00:43
Lowman student center
Campus
The LSC is where you will find your bookstore, and also the cafeteria where you can get Chick Fil A, Subway, Pizza Hut, etc. On the third floor you will find all the needs to open up an organization, leadership needs, etc.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved