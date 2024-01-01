YOU'RE WATCHING
Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Campus
01:51
Going into the football stadium
Giving a little history about Battle of the Piney Woods, and also giving a little background about the stadium itself.
00:45
The farrington pit
The Farrington Building was torn down and moved to my left on the video. In the Pit, many students use it for historical or cultural events.
01:46
Here in the middle of campus!
The Quad is called The Courtyard. All SHSU events are held in this area, even organizations come here to advertise or sell products to students.
00:44
Student health center
The Student Health Center is where you can find many things as in your medicine, getting perscriptions, dentist office, and any feminal needs. Even, there is a counsoler on the second floor for people to talk to.
01:00
Calf burner stairs
Calf burner stairs

The Stairs that kill your calves but an awesome place on campus!
00:31
Thank you and goodbye!
Thank you and goodbye!

It was amazing to be your tour guide, I really hope you attend SHSU to leave your mark for further generations.
01:10
The pit
Old Main was a building that was burnt down in 1982, many fire fighters came from different towns to take out the fire.
00:30
Exploring the softball field
Exploring the Softball Field and giving you a little history about it!
Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
00:37
Basketball stadium views
The Johnson Colesium is where the students graduate, hold ring ceremonies, sports, and even concerts that have line-ups as in Waka Flocka, Gucci Mayne, Post Malone. Guess what? It's free if you are a student!
00:37
Historical austin hall
This is the very first hall called Austin Hall, SHSU was first an educational major institute. There were only 3 buildings on the campus, and then it has gotten bigger ever since.
01:50
Academic courtyard
Academic Courtyard is where all students will go to get their basics done, as in English, Government, History, etc. Also, the Mass Communication building is located there as well and we do have a news studio.
00:48
Kat klub
The Kat Klub is where you find your place to hangout with your friends, and also play some games like Xbox or PS4. There pool tables, ping pong tables and shuffle board tables.
00:45
The best spot yet...the clock tower!
The Clock Tower is the heart of SHSU, at 12:00 it plays the BearKat fight song, and at 5:00 it rings for a job well done. If you walk underneath it, YOU WILL NOT GRADUATE IN 4 YEARS, so becareful!