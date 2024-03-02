Bethany and Brenna explain convo and show you Reid!
Reid is one of two chapels on campus, Hodges being the other. It is an open space throughout the week for anyone to worship or reflect, except for on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10-11 when students meet to hear from different speakers for something called convocation. Students are not required to go to every convocation, only to have 30 collectively by the time they are a junior, and 60 before being allowed to graduate. Brenna is a rockstar at receiving her credits- so aspire to be her :). There are also events that happen at different nights that give convo credit as well, so very possible to receive the required amount.
