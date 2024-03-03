Sign Up
Go back to Samford University (SU)

Bethany explains the meal plan at SU

The meal plan at Samford includes 130 bulldog bucks a semester but will include more starting next semester. For freshmen the caf swipes are unlimited, meaning you can go as many times as you would like throughout the day and week. For sophomores and upperclassmen, there are 12 and 7 meal swipes per week options. This is applicable to the caf, as well as to freshens. Freshens is on campus dining option located in the college of health and sciences.

