So I live in Val, which is one of two freshman girl dormitories. There's about eighteen to twenty different girls, along with our A. And we share a three no bathroom once you come in from the main door because we do that one first for I'm one of the first room's right off, which is very nice. We just Deckard at a door that Ari had set up for us on the first day. Then me and my roommate chose to add our Greek letters. Once you come in you, you'll see an overlay of our room. This at a little bit more space, because it was kind of small moving day over here. You'll get fifty fifty about walding clauses in open closet symbol. Then we add its artwork in some different things just to personalize the room. Every person does get their own bed, a desk, a dresser and a closet. Um, I decided to go and add some more storage and through storage down here. Then we went ahead and decided to start our addresses as well. My roommate did bring a TV, so we have some storage under there. Have more storage once again in Iraq to add a little bit of home Minister. The room we store our food in our fridge and a cart under my bed as well. Assume baskets under our couch, which folds out into a few thanh bed. It has been a lifesaver all you had a sister and some friends stay on it. Um and yes, my bed is fairly tall, but I am still tall. It's six foot and I have yet to hit my head so you can do it. I mean, everyone does also come with a mirror, and that's me.