Go back to Samford University (SU)

Bethany invites you into her lofted dormrm

Vail is one of two freshman female dorms on Campus. This is my room shared with one roommate, it is on a hallway with a community bathroom. I personally love living in a community style hallway as it allows me to interact with my hallmates even on the heaviest of studying days. Storage tricks and command strips are your best friend in college. Also, cute hangers are great for vail, considering about half of the closets are open and unwalled. I choose to go the random roommate route and it went well for me! Samford is unique in the fact that random roommates take personality tests and then are hand-picked my staff to be together, so it's not completely random.

Other Playlists

Samford at the beginning of spring! Bethany Luke
A Day in the Life with Haley Haley R
