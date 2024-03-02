The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hi, I'm in Brooks Hall now, which is one of the more common buildings on campus and take classes and especially a freshman year. This is where a lot of your U. C CP classes and you see see a classes will be, which is just your basic history and English courses required has some really pretty views. Reed is over here in some other education buildings. Across the quad s a pretty general set up just with some different desk facing the front where the Whitewood is and where the teacher will sit and talk. There's also a projector over here in the corner. Teachers will use that to show slides or videos that go along with material covering in class, and these classes community meet for like an hour on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, or two hours. If you choose to take her Tuesday, Thursday class and and CIA, you'll do some more speeches and paper writing just going over that topic. When you get to see a one and two, it'll have a theme. So I'm currently in Hollywood film theme, which I love that class so highly recommend. Then you also take you CCP course, which just goes over some older texts and through the philosophy of the history. Over the past several hundred years, my class just got to Thomas Paine and Common Sense, or discussing that time cued right now and also given group presentations on different time Latin's.