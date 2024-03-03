Finishing the week starting spring break with Caroline!
We finished up the week with the start to Spring Break! We are spending the week at Hilton Head at a friend's grandparents house- so connections are great. And community is something that is really big at Samford, as Caroline said. These friends are some of the best, but definitely how you can expect Samford to be! Caroline is a graphic design major from Mobile, Alabama. She loves people at Samford and is not a huge fan of parking. She notes on how smart our professors are at Samford, which definitely translates to a well earned and respected education.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Just about what's your major? I'm a graphic side B. J. Basic home, major. I'm, uh what would you say something like? Is that guy going like I always have? You know, I think it's just what did you say? Active. Just know, like, I don't have to do with really important. They still like, Yeah, I don't think socialized like walk with Christ. Okay, what's not favorite thing? I have? It's not time to find you, but you don't. Yeah, I think some of the petition, Your canning kills. So I love that you're not gonna get fresh with fifteen, which is nice.