Go back to Samford University (SU)

Goodbye and advice for incoming freshmen

Thank you for joining me as I take you around Samford and share my Samford story! I hope you consider it, but everyone fits in at their place best- so go wherever feels like home! I would suggest focusing on your GPA and contacts with Samford (Admissions,Friends, etc.) in the application process. Samford is good about considering the four years of high school equally, if not higher, importance than ACTs and SATs. So definitely study and take those, but don’t stress! I would advise to give your college a good semester to get through friend changes and confusions about your major- you will settle in where you are supposed to be. With that being said- transferring is also completely ok! Best wishes for you as you create your own path!!

