This is our University center, where Moe's, O'Henry's, and Chickfila are. It is on the bottom floor of the cafeteria, better known as "The Caf". The University Center is a good place to meet friends for food between classes and during meal times, but it gets pretty quiet after classes wrap up for the day as students head off campus or to the lib. The Caf has three staples each day, which is chicken, fries, and ice cream. We usually take a caf lap- this just means walking around to see what food is being offered at that time before selecting our food for the day. There are also other good options, such as tossed salads and omelettes offered at most meal times.