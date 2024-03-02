The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Just about what's your major? I'm a graphic side B. J. Basic home, major. I'm, uh what would you say something like? Is that guy going like I always have? You know, I think it's just what did you say? Active. Just know, like, I don't have to do with really important. They still like, Yeah, I don't think socialized like walk with Christ. Okay, what's not favorite thing? I have? It's not time to find you, but you don't. Yeah, I think some of the petition, Your canning kills. So I love that you're not gonna get fresh with fifteen, which is nice.