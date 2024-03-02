We end the week by starting Spring Break with Caroline!
We end the week by starting our spring break in Hilton Head, SC! One of our friends grandparents have a house for us to stay in here- so connections are great! Community is something that Caroline touched on, and is something I have definitely come to appreciate here at Samford. Caroline is a freshman graphic design major from Mobile, Alabama. She loves the people at a Samford and how we are unique with our events. She is not so much a fan of parking.
