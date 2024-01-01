YOU'RE WATCHING
San Diego State University (SDSU) Campus
00:24
Entrepreneurship center
The Entrepreneurship Center is an awesome resource for students who want to start their own business! Multi-million dollar apps have been created here.
00:18
A close-up of the turtles at turtle pond!
A close-up of the turtles to show how cute they are. This spot is totally serene and peaceful. A lot of students will bring blankets/towels on especially sunny days and lay out in the surrounding quad area.
01:00
Food
The best part of any campus the food. This is gonna be about one of my favorite places to eat on campus.
San Diego State University (SDSU)
01:00
03:42
Meet sarah! get a sneak peak into life as an aztec
Welcome to San Diego State University! Learn more about me and why I chose SDSU and follow me on a tour of campus!
00:15
Study spot outside the library
This is a great place to sit down and eat or study with friends, right in the center of campus
00:52
Sdsu community garden
There are tons of healthy initiatives on campus, including this one which students can sign up to volunteer at!
04:57
"this or that" - classroom, studying and scheduling tips!
Play a college and SDSU version of "This or That" as Sarah shares her favorite things about college and SDSU!
00:47
Academic buildings
Today I'm gonna be talking about some of the academic buildings on the campus.
01:50
Student union and campus
These are some nice shots of the beautiful campus and some of the areas you will see if you come to campus.