YOU'RE WATCHING

San Diego State University (SDSU) Campus

All Campus Reviews

00:38
Study spot in front of life sciences north
A hidden gem :)
00:32
The dome!
Academics
A quick look at the beautiful place San Diego State Students get to study in :)
00:24
Entrepreneurship center
Campus
The Entrepreneurship Center is an awesome resource for students who want to start their own business! Multi-million dollar apps have been created here.
02:48
Sarah talks about safety at sdsu
Sarah Williams Campus
Hear about safety measures and resources on campus at SDSU!
00:28
Study in the sun
It's always sunny in San Diego!
00:10
Student union pt.2
Campus
From a different angle :)
00:18
A close-up of the turtles at turtle pond!
Campus
A close-up of the turtles to show how cute they are. This spot is totally serene and peaceful. A lot of students will bring blankets/towels on especially sunny days and lay out in the surrounding quad area.
01:00
Food
Isaiah Cox Food
The best part of any campus the food. This is gonna be about one of my favorite places to eat on campus.
01:00
Storm hall
Campus
Another academic building on campus with great views!
03:42
Meet sarah! get a sneak peak into life as an aztec
Sarah Williams Campus
Welcome to San Diego State University! Learn more about me and why I chose SDSU and follow me on a tour of campus!
San Diego State University (SDSU) 7-Eleven

00:29
More on-campus eating options!
Campus
We just got Trader Joe's and I could not be more excited! All of this space is technically on campus, you can often walk blocks between classes here.

San Diego State University (SDSU) Campanile Mall

00:32
More on sdsu
Get a better gist for the size and culture of the campus as I walk to class!
00:12
Walk with lizzie to class through the lively campanile walkway!
Campus
Campanile Walkway is where it's at! At any given time during the middle of the week this walkway will be packed with walkers, skateboarders, and bikers.

San Diego State University (SDSU) College Campanile Apartments

00:42
Meet lizzie and welcome to your tour of san diego state!
Campus
SDSU is an extremely diverse campus with so much to offer! The year round sunny weather and awesome people that go there create the best combination for your daily college life :)
