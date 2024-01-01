YOU'RE WATCHING
San Diego State University (SDSU) Dining & Food
Lizzie shows you a taste of culture!
Take a peek of the different vendors that participate in the Farmers Market. This vendor in particular is student-ran, made possible through SDSU's innovation center that allows students the resources to cultivate their own business plans and ideas.
Sdsu food court
this is the main food court for sdsu and ill be showing you some of the restaurants.
Food
The best part of any campus the food. This is gonna be about one of my favorite places to eat on campus.
Lizzie explains freshman meal plans
East Commons is the most frequented dining area on campus, featuring a Panda Express, So Cal Chicken, Subway, Dickeys BBQ, Salad and pasta bar, and Rubios.
Inside the garden
This is one of the best places for the freshman to eat and meet on campus. You can stay here all day if you want to, which I highly suggest.
Thursday farmer's markets
Thursday is probably the biggest day on campus every week because there are so many good eats. Local vendors come weekly and give students a ton of options! You can #treatyoself every Thursday at SDSU
Walk with lizzie through east commons
East Commons is one of the two main food courts on campus. While West Commons caters to the vegan/gluten free crowd, East Commons includes places like So Cal Chicken, Panda Express, and Dickeys BBQ just to name a few.
