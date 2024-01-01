Sign Up
All Dining & Food Reviews

00:59
Student union eateries/aztec markets
Food
This is a very central part of campus eating!
00:40
Lizzie shows you a taste of culture!
Food
Take a peek of the different vendors that participate in the Farmers Market. This vendor in particular is student-ran, made possible through SDSU's innovation center that allows students the resources to cultivate their own business plans and ideas.
01:19
Sdsu food court
Isaiah Cox Food
this is the main food court for sdsu and ill be showing you some of the restaurants.
01:00
Food
Isaiah Cox Food
The best part of any campus the food. This is gonna be about one of my favorite places to eat on campus.
01:20
Lizzie explains freshman meal plans
Food
East Commons is the most frequented dining area on campus, featuring a Panda Express, So Cal Chicken, Subway, Dickeys BBQ, Salad and pasta bar, and Rubios.
00:57
Inside the garden
Food
This is one of the best places for the freshman to eat and meet on campus. You can stay here all day if you want to, which I highly suggest.
00:19
Oggi's
Food
Ogg's is DELICIOUS!!! Definitely another bonus to going to state.
01:16
Thursday farmer's markets
Food
Thursday is probably the biggest day on campus every week because there are so many good eats. Local vendors come weekly and give students a ton of options! You can #treatyoself every Thursday at SDSU
00:21
Walk with lizzie through east commons
Food
East Commons is one of the two main food courts on campus. While West Commons caters to the vegan/gluten free crowd, East Commons includes places like So Cal Chicken, Panda Express, and Dickeys BBQ just to name a few.
03:50
Sarah reviews dining at sdsu
Sarah Williams Food
Sarah walks through meal plans, dining options, dietary needs, and much more about dining on campus at SDSU!
