YOU'RE WATCHING
Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
04:04
Allegra's talk with johanna
Hi today I am back with a short interview of Johanna, a Business/ economics major student. Johanna is also part of the SBCC ambassadors and she has been in Santa Barbara for a while. I let you discover more about her and her experiences here.
01:26
Introduction of sbcc's tour guide johanna davidsson
SBCC's Tour Guide Johanna Davidsson moved to Santa Barbara from Sweden to study Business Administration. In this video, she introduces herself and talks about SBCC and its beautiful campus.
03:15
Why i chose santa barbara city college
A vlog where I talk about how I first heard about SBCC, what I was looking for in a college experience, some advice and insight I wish I knew before applying and what made me ultimately choose Santa Barbara City College as my school.
03:50
Gabi's sbcc campus tour
In this video I take you on a tour to the beautiful SBCC Campus, I hope you enjoy it!
04:07
Clubs at sbcc with ana
Being part of a Club is an amazing way to get to know more students, learn and share your thoughts!
02:56
Allegra at santa barbara city college
Hi everybody, today I bring you with me throughout my whole school. It was a fun video to shoot and I hope you gonna enjoy and it gonna give you a taste about what it is to study at SBCC
03:20
Santa barbara city college campus tour
Overview of Santa Barbara City College and a small Campur Tour to get a feel of what a day at Santa Barbara City College can look like.
Santa Barbara City College (SBCC)
Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) 1000 Cliff Dr
Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) 721 Cliff Dr
03:15
Why i chose santa barbara city college
A vlog where I talk about how I first heard about SBCC, what I was looking for in a college experience, some advice and insight I wish I knew before applying and what made me ultimately choose Santa Barbara City College as my school.
Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Santa Barbara City College
04:04
Allegra's talk with johanna
Hi today I am back with a short interview of Johanna, a Business/ economics major student. Johanna is also part of the SBCC ambassadors and she has been in Santa Barbara for a while. I let you discover more about her and her experiences here.
01:26
Introduction of sbcc's tour guide johanna davidsson
SBCC's Tour Guide Johanna Davidsson moved to Santa Barbara from Sweden to study Business Administration. In this video, she introduces herself and talks about SBCC and its beautiful campus.
03:50
Gabi's sbcc campus tour
In this video I take you on a tour to the beautiful SBCC Campus, I hope you enjoy it!