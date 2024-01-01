Sign Up
YOU'RE WATCHING

Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Campus

All Campus Reviews

01:52
Meet ana, from brazil!
Ana Valler Campus
Get to know Ana, a senior at SBCC from Brazil.
04:04
Allegra's talk with johanna
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo Campus
Hi today I am back with a short interview of Johanna, a Business/ economics major student. Johanna is also part of the SBCC ambassadors and she has been in Santa Barbara for a while. I let you discover more about her and her experiences here.
01:26
Introduction of sbcc's tour guide johanna davidsson
Johanna Davidsson Campus
SBCC's Tour Guide Johanna Davidsson moved to Santa Barbara from Sweden to study Business Administration. In this video, she introduces herself and talks about SBCC and its beautiful campus.
03:15
Why i chose santa barbara city college
Lena Nalchigar Campus
A vlog where I talk about how I first heard about SBCC, what I was looking for in a college experience, some advice and insight I wish I knew before applying and what made me ultimately choose Santa Barbara City College as my school.
03:50
Gabi's sbcc campus tour
gabriela veraldo Campus
In this video I take you on a tour to the beautiful SBCC Campus, I hope you enjoy it!
04:07
Clubs at sbcc with ana
Ana Valler Campus
Being part of a Club is an amazing way to get to know more students, learn and share your thoughts!
02:56
Allegra at santa barbara city college
Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo Campus
Hi everybody, today I bring you with me throughout my whole school. It was a fun video to shoot and I hope you gonna enjoy and it gonna give you a taste about what it is to study at SBCC
03:20
Santa barbara city college campus tour
Lena Nalchigar Campus
Overview of Santa Barbara City College and a small Campur Tour to get a feel of what a day at Santa Barbara City College can look like.
05:44
Sbcc campus tour
Johanna Davidsson Campus
Santa Barbara City College has one of the most beautiful campuses in California. In this tour, you get to see amazing views and the buildings on both West Campus and East Campus.

