Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Santa Clara University (SCU) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:30
On-campus grocery store
August Rosedale Food
We have a small grocery store here on campus called the Cellar which is located below the main dining hall. It is very convenient and they accept meal points, but the products can be a bit pricey.
00:51
Meal plan
August Rosedale Food
In this video I explain the meal plan options that we have here at Santa Clara University. I didn't mention in the video but meal plans for upperclassmen are different since the majority of upperclassmen live off campus.
02:43
Things to do off campus
August Rosedale Food
This video talks a bit about some of the things there are to do off-campus here at SCU. Lots of restaurants and stores walking distance from campus and a larger mall 2.5 miles away from campus.
01:59
Dining hall
August Rosedale Food
Benson is the only dining hall here on campus at SCU. Food options are: American, Mexican, Mediterranean, Asian, deli sandwiches, pizza.

Santa Clara University (SCU) Asadero

00:51
Meal plan
August Rosedale Food
In this video I explain the meal plan options that we have here at Santa Clara University. I didn't mention in the video but meal plans for upperclassmen are different since the majority of upperclassmen live off campus.

Santa Clara University (SCU) Benson Memorial Center

01:59
Dining hall
August Rosedale Food
Benson is the only dining hall here on campus at SCU. Food options are: American, Mexican, Mediterranean, Asian, deli sandwiches, pizza.

Santa Clara University (SCU) Santa Clara University

01:30
On-campus grocery store
August Rosedale Food
We have a small grocery store here on campus called the Cellar which is located below the main dining hall. It is very convenient and they accept meal points, but the products can be a bit pricey.

Santa Clara University (SCU) Swig Residence Hall

02:43
Things to do off campus
August Rosedale Food
This video talks a bit about some of the things there are to do off-campus here at SCU. Lots of restaurants and stores walking distance from campus and a larger mall 2.5 miles away from campus.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved