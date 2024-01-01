YOU'RE WATCHING
Santa Clara University (SCU) Dining & Food
01:30
On-campus grocery store
We have a small grocery store here on campus called the Cellar which is located below the main dining hall. It is very convenient and they accept meal points, but the products can be a bit pricey.
00:51
Meal plan
In this video I explain the meal plan options that we have here at Santa Clara University. I didn't mention in the video but meal plans for upperclassmen are different since the majority of upperclassmen live off campus.
02:43
Things to do off campus
This video talks a bit about some of the things there are to do off-campus here at SCU. Lots of restaurants and stores walking distance from campus and a larger mall 2.5 miles away from campus.