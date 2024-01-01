YOU'RE WATCHING
Slippery Rock University (SRU) Campus
01:33
Sru’s spring involvement fair
Come along with Claire as she gives you a tour of our campus involvement fair!
02:14
Sru commercial behind the scenes
Come behind the scenes with SRU's social media & marketing team and Awesome Films to shoot a new Slippery Rock University Commercial.
03:37
A day in the life of a communications major!
Look what an average day in the life looks like for Kait: a communications major at SRU!
04:04
All about on campus jobs!
Have you ever wanted an on campus job but never knew where to look or what it actually meant? That’s what this video is all about! In this video, I share my experience with working on campus and also tell you how you can too! Enjoy!
06:04
Tour of smith student center with taron
Taron takes you through the Robert M. Smith Student Center - one of the major hubs on SRU's campus. The Student Center is home to many things like student organization offices, Starbucks, dining options, the bookstore, meeting and study spaces, and so much more.
02:15
Day in my life as an education major
Come with me and experience what it’s like here at SRU as an education major!
02:21
Aebersold recreation center tour
Tour the Aebersold Recreation Center (ARC) with Maggie and see how you can experience health and fitness at SRU!
06:16
Tour bailey library with avery
Avery takes you on a tour of Bailey Library, or sometimes known at "Club Bailey" by the students. The library is home to resources for students such as Career Education and Development, Academic Services, the Tutoring Center, and the Writing Center. Bailey Library is three floors, each with different levels of sound to meet the students studying needs.
03:04
Tour of mckay education building at sru
Take a tour of the Mckay Education Building on campus at SRU! This is where our education majors spend most of their time utilizing Mckay's amazing resources!
Slippery Rock University (SRU)
03:04
Tour of mckay education building at sru
Take a tour of the Mckay Education Building on campus at SRU! This is where our education majors spend most of their time utilizing Mckay's amazing resources!
03:51
Tour the dance facilities with jada!
Come with Jada as she shows us a tour of the two dance facilities on campus!
00:30
Graduate tv commercial
At Slippery Rock University, graduate studies is about advancing yourself. It's about where your heart is leading you and finding the opportunities within the unknown that dare you to be different. It's about following your passion and taking the next step. And it's about the people around you who will inspire you to reach your fullest potential. Welcome to Slippery Rock University, Experience the Difference.
02:36
Maggie's day in the life!
Come along with me on my busiest day of the week as a school wellness major!
Slippery Rock University (SRU) 1 Morrow Way
02:34
Meet avery | a junior healthcare administration management and pre-physical therapy 3+3 major
Avery talks about his personal experiences with choosing SRU and talks about his house analogy -- it doesn’t matter what is inside the house that matters but about the neighborhood around it. Avery talks about how he likes the SRU community and how the campus is located just outside of Pittsburgh.