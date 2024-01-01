Sign Up
Slippery Rock University (SRU) Campus

01:33
Sru’s spring involvement fair
Claire Topper Campus
Come along with Claire as she gives you a tour of our campus involvement fair!
02:14
Sru commercial behind the scenes
Lizzy Kline Campus
Come behind the scenes with SRU's social media & marketing team and Awesome Films to shoot a new Slippery Rock University Commercial. 
03:37
A day in the life of a communications major!
Kaitlyn Casilli Campus
Look what an average day in the life looks like for Kait: a communications major at SRU!
04:04
All about on campus jobs!
Myla Kelley Campus
Have you ever wanted an on campus job but never knew where to look or what it actually meant? That’s what this video is all about! In this video, I share my experience with working on campus and also tell you how you can too! Enjoy!
06:04
Tour of smith student center with taron
Taron Polk Campus
Taron takes you through the Robert M. Smith Student Center - one of the major hubs on SRU's campus. The Student Center is home to many things like student organization offices, Starbucks, dining options, the bookstore, meeting and study spaces, and so much more.
02:15
Day in my life as an education major
Myla Kelley Campus
Come with me and experience what it’s like here at SRU as an education major!
02:21
Aebersold recreation center tour
Maggie Duesberry Campus
Tour the Aebersold Recreation Center (ARC) with Maggie and see how you can experience health and fitness at SRU! 
06:16
Tour bailey library with avery
Avery Clukey Campus
Avery takes you on a tour of Bailey Library, or sometimes known at "Club Bailey" by the students. The library is home to resources for students such as Career Education and Development, Academic Services, the Tutoring Center, and the Writing Center. Bailey Library is three floors, each with different levels of sound to meet the students studying needs.
03:04
Tour of mckay education building at sru
Myla Kelley Campus
Take a tour of the Mckay Education Building on campus at SRU! This is where our education majors spend most of their time utilizing Mckay's amazing resources!
03:51
Tour the dance facilities with jada!
Jada Marie Campus
Come with Jada as she shows us a tour of the two dance facilities on campus!
