CAMPUSREEL

Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 10 tour videos for Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University, so you can expect to spend between 30 to 50 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Halifax, NS, Canada so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Halifax weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Halifax if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University?

Below is a list of every Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University students!

What is city Halifax, NS, Canada like?

Halifax is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University.

Who are the tour guides for Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University tours:

Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Halifax and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University in person.

Trending Now
00:22
Sehmat suri, sobey school of business, saint mary's university, nova scotia
Demo Account Interview
School of Business, Saint Mary's University
00:18
Mike cyr sobey school of business, saint mary's university, nova scotia
Demo Account Academics
The Future from Here: in celebration of an historic gift from the Sobey family, foundation and Sobeys Inc., we present some highlights of the Sobey School of Business at Saint Mary's University in Halifax Nova Scotia. Start your business career here: we are a small school with big impact.
00:15
Beyond a cpa - advance your accounting career with the sobey mba (cpa stream)
Demo Account Academics
Taylor describes why the Sobey MBA (CPA stream) was the right choice for him.
01:23
Dr catherine loughlin_ getting the most out of multi-generational employees
Demo Account Interview
These four factors are essential to creating multi-generational employee teams that work. These are tips business managers can put to work today. Insights from retail research conducted for the David Sobey Centre for Innovation in Retailing and Services. Find more inspirational research to make an impact with purpose at sobey.smu.ca/impactblog
01:20
The importance of emotionally intelligent employees in customer service
Demo Account Interview
04:34
Insights from retail research
Demo Account Interview
Our David Sobey Centre for Innovation in Retail and Services provides education, research and innovation leadership for retailers. In this video we profile some of the insights recently funded research have led to -- insights that retail leaders can put to work now.
05:05
Vurain tabvuma: "is the grass greener?" sobey school of business summer of research
Demo Account Interview
Changing jobs has pros and cons, but what if you are also changing professions? Is the leap worth it? Dr. Tabvuma's research suggests it is not, and points to considerations to be aware of if you're considering taking the plunge.
03:24
Shivani and the nova scotia government - mtei intrapreneurial impact
Demo Account Interview
Armando and Shivani illustrate how the Master of Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation program at the Sobey School of Business, Saint Mary's University will not only equip students to build startups, but also give them the nimble intrapreneurship skills to help existing businesses improve  and innovate. And those businesses range from the dynamic world of international seafood sales, like Acadian Seaplants, to institutions as traditional as the Government of Nova Scotia. Watch now!
06:19
Hong fan clickers and classroom culture: sobey school of business summer of research
Demo Account Interview
Learn more about the Master of Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation degree program at the Sobey School of Business, Saint Mary's University. Sobey School is the most respected business school in Eastern Canada and attracts students from around the world. Saint Mary's University has a long, deep history in offering entrepreneurship education and supports the rich start-up eco-system in the region.
00:30
Sobey school of business - mtei program
Demo Account Interview
Learn more about the Master of Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation degree program at the Sobey School of Business, Saint Mary's University. Sobey School is the most respected business school in Eastern Canada and attracts students from around the world. Saint Mary's University has a long, deep history in offering entrepreneurship education and supports the rich start-up eco-system in the region.
