Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University campus by taking you around Halifax. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Sobey School of Business | Saint Mary's University and Halifax during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:22
Sehmat suri, sobey school of business, saint mary's university, nova scotia
Demo Account Interview
School of Business, Saint Mary's University
00:18
Mike cyr sobey school of business, saint mary's university, nova scotia
Demo Account Academics
The Future from Here: in celebration of an historic gift from the Sobey family, foundation and Sobeys Inc., we present some highlights of the Sobey School of Business at Saint Mary's University in Halifax Nova Scotia. Start your business career here: we are a small school with big impact.
00:15
Beyond a cpa - advance your accounting career with the sobey mba (cpa stream)
Demo Account Academics
Taylor describes why the Sobey MBA (CPA stream) was the right choice for him.
01:23
Dr catherine loughlin_ getting the most out of multi-generational employees
Demo Account Interview
These four factors are essential to creating multi-generational employee teams that work. These are tips business managers can put to work today. Insights from retail research conducted for the David Sobey Centre for Innovation in Retailing and Services. Find more inspirational research to make an impact with purpose at sobey.smu.ca/impactblog
01:20
The importance of emotionally intelligent employees in customer service
Demo Account Interview
04:34
Insights from retail research
Demo Account Interview
Our David Sobey Centre for Innovation in Retail and Services provides education, research and innovation leadership for retailers. In this video we profile some of the insights recently funded research have led to -- insights that retail leaders can put to work now.
05:05
Vurain tabvuma: "is the grass greener?" sobey school of business summer of research
Demo Account Interview
Changing jobs has pros and cons, but what if you are also changing professions? Is the leap worth it? Dr. Tabvuma's research suggests it is not, and points to considerations to be aware of if you're considering taking the plunge.
03:24
Shivani and the nova scotia government - mtei intrapreneurial impact
Demo Account Interview
Armando and Shivani illustrate how the Master of Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation program at the Sobey School of Business, Saint Mary's University will not only equip students to build startups, but also give them the nimble intrapreneurship skills to help existing businesses improve  and innovate. And those businesses range from the dynamic world of international seafood sales, like Acadian Seaplants, to institutions as traditional as the Government of Nova Scotia. Watch now!
06:19
Hong fan clickers and classroom culture: sobey school of business summer of research
Demo Account Interview
Learn more about the Master of Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation degree program at the Sobey School of Business, Saint Mary's University. Sobey School is the most respected business school in Eastern Canada and attracts students from around the world. Saint Mary's University has a long, deep history in offering entrepreneurship education and supports the rich start-up eco-system in the region.
00:30
Sobey school of business - mtei program
Demo Account Interview
Learn more about the Master of Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation degree program at the Sobey School of Business, Saint Mary's University. Sobey School is the most respected business school in Eastern Canada and attracts students from around the world. Saint Mary's University has a long, deep history in offering entrepreneurship education and supports the rich start-up eco-system in the region.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved