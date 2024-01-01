YOU'RE WATCHING
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Dining & Food
Center court
Center court is the main dining facility located within the Morris University Center! We have Chick-fil-A, Pizza Hut, Wok, and Boss Burgers all included on the meal plan.
Union station and coffee shops
There are plenty of food options for students besides the main dining hall! In the Morris University Center, we have Union Station which a one stop shop for all of your fast food needs. I’m constantly stopping by to grab a snack on my way to class! We also have Auntie Anne’s, Starbuck’s, and Kaldi’s Coffee. All of these facilities are included in the meal plan for students! How convenient is that?
Tour of edwardsville
Edwardsville is a hub for student life and activities! The local town is filled with events, shopping, and food. We have renowned restaurants and bakeries which have appeared on the Food Network. We also have lots of local events. In addition, campus is only a short 20 minute drive from St. Louis.
