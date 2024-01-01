Hey y'all! Currently, I'm showing you around the gym/rec center that we have on our campus. The rec center hosts a bunch of classes that you can go to for FREE, which means you can attend them at anytime during your day when you don't have classes! In addition, there are Personal Responsibility and Wellness classes that take place in the rec center as well. During the weekday, the gym is open from 6am to midnight, although hours during the weekend can tend to vary.