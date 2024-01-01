YOU'RE WATCHING
Southern Methodist University (SMU) Campus
Austin shows you around the dedman center gym
Hey y'all! Currently, I'm showing you around the gym/rec center that we have on our campus. The rec center hosts a bunch of classes that you can go to for FREE, which means you can attend them at anytime during your day when you don't have classes! In addition, there are Personal Responsibility and Wellness classes that take place in the rec center as well. During the weekday, the gym is open from 6am to midnight, although hours during the weekend can tend to vary.
Isabel walks you through the hughes-trigg student center
The Hughes-Trigg Student Center is your one-stop shop for resources like Postal Service Center, Parking and ID Card Services, the Veterans Center, the Women's and LGBT Center, the Hegi Family Career Development Center, and the offices of many individual student organizations. In this video, Isabel walks you through Hughes-Trigg, and specifically The Market, the convenience store that takes Flex Dollars, but don't get too comfortable with how this building looks: the entire inside will be completely redone in the next few years.
Isabel shows you around a campus landmark: the flagpole!
The Flagpole is an iconic destination on SMU's campus. It serves as a handy meeting spot, a place to buy lunch, and a location where vendors come and give students lots of free items. Isabel's personal favorite at the Flagpole is the Ruthie's Grilled Cheese truck, which is (to her) the best grilled cheese in the world.
Isabel takes you on a tour of blanton and the engineering quad
If you've ever taken a tour of SMU, you've probably been in this building before. Isabel shows you around Laura Lee Blanton Building, which contains a lot of offices (including Advising, Intersession Courses, Study Abroad, Financial Aid, etc.) that you'll probably be visiting once you enter SMU. It also happens to be next to/part of the Lyle School of Engineering Quad, which you'll get a quick look at.
Pony up! isabel takes you to an smu landmark: the mustangs statue
~Hail to the Red and the Blue, we're the Mustangs at SMU!~ Not only is that the beginning of one of our most famous fight songs, it's also descriptive of two things that matter a lot to us: our colors and our mascot. The Mustangs statue serves as a fantastic meeting point between the Southeast Area and North Campus, but it also serves as a physical reminder of SMU's school spirit.
