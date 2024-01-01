YOU'RE WATCHING
St John's University-New York (SJU) Campus
00:31
Dasilva memorial field!
Primarily known as the "lax field", Dasilva Memorial Field is a place where students constantly gather to play pickup soccer, get some cardio in by running on the track, or watch the track and lax teams play. It's also where intramural softball and football are played!
00:25
Passing through the upperclassmen quad!
On his way to class, Ryan shows us the upperclassmen quad which consists of O'Connor Hall, Carey Hall, and Century Hall. Just like the Freshmen quad, people are always playing sports and hanging out on the quad when the weather gets nice.
01:45
Ryan tells us about st.john's student population on his way to class!
St. John's University has approximately 16,000 undergraduate students total, but just under 3,000 actually live on campus. So, though at times SJU can feel like a very highly populated school, the on-campus living community remains tight knit. We also get a guest appearance from one of Ryan's friends, Declan.
00:18
Check out taffner field house!
Here, Ryan shows us Taffner Field House, an open gym on campus for students to play basketball. Simply by showing your ID card, you can get a basketball and hoop away! Intramural tournaments are often played here, but, when they're not, it's king of the court!
02:47
Here's kendall from louisiana!
Kendall is a freshman who lives in Ryan's building of DaSilva Hall. He came to St. John's in New York to explore, grow, and, as you can see, expand upon his love life. He and Ryan sit down for a meal in Marillac Cafeteria!
00:45
1st floor of the library!
The library is a place where students can quietly research and do work without having to own books, themselves! Ryan, out of respect to the people working around him, couldn't talk much, but he gives us an idea of how St. John's library works.
00:35
Starting the day on the freshman quad!
Ryan starts his day with a cup of coffee and begins his 5 minute walk to class. As he absorbs the caffeine, he tells you about where Freshmen live on campus, DaSilva and Hollis Halls. On the quad, residents often play different sports and hang out! !here_should_be_iframe! N/A !here_should_be_latitude! 40.721979 !here_should_be_longitude! -73.795301
00:16
St. thomas more church!
St. John's prides itself on being a Catholic University. Campus Ministry is an incredible active organization on campus; frequently putting together public events, service trips and plunges, and unique services to target the needs of the community.
00:34
Another pretty view of nyc!
Another great view of the city can be found behind the D'Angelo Center. It's here where students are reminded that the city of Manhattan is a short train ride away from campus!