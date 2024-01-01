YOU'RE WATCHING
St John's University-New York (SJU) Dining & Food
Marillac cafeteria!
Located in the basement of Marillac Hall, Marillac Cafeteria offers Greek, Mexican, Italian foods, a made-to-order salad option, Subway, and Burger King! On weeknights from 5-7:30, Marillac is packed!
Ryan grabs food at montgoris "monty's" dining hall!
Monty's is easily the most popular place to eat on campus. It provides students with endless options from made-to-order sandwiches, freshly grilled meats, a salad bar, and much more. The most annoying part, as you can see, is how crowded it can get.
Ryan and mark sit down for some food!
Ryan and his friend Mark show off the delicious, fresh food they just got from Monty's as they are about to chow down!
