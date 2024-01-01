Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

00:25
Scf tennis photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
02:12
Why priscilla is scf proud
Demo Account Campus
Why Priscilla is SCF Proud
01:24
State college of florida -venice campus tour
Demo Account Campus
State College of Florida -Venice Campus Tour
00:26
Scf volleyball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:24
Scf baseball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on the field! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
01:03
Why scf? - digital cinema major, arnold g.
Arnold Gomez Campus
Discover what digital cinema student, Arnold G. has to say about why he chose SCF! 
00:52
Be our guest fall semester
Demo Account Campus
Our faculty and staff have set the campus vibe! Back together and stronger than ever for a new semester! #SCFProud 
00:26
Scf basketball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:26
Scf softball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on the field! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:30
Scf beach volleyball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back in the sand! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
SHOW MORE

State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF)

01:03
Why scf? - digital cinema major, arnold g.
Arnold Gomez Campus
Discover what digital cinema student, Arnold G. has to say about why he chose SCF! 
00:34
What are you looking forward to this semester?
Amarin Cannon Campus
Students share what they are most looking forward to this semester! 

State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Hal Chasey Gymnasium

00:25
Scf tennis photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:26
Scf volleyball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:26
Scf basketball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on court! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
00:30
Scf beach volleyball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back in the sand! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com

State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Robert C. Wynn Field

00:24
Scf baseball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on the field! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com

State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) SCF Softball Complex

00:26
Scf softball photo day 📸
Demo Account Campus
The SCF Manatees are back on the field! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Photo Day! Learn more about our Athletics program and view the team's game schedule at SCFManatees.com
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved