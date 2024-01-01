YOU'RE WATCHING
Stony Brook University (SBU) Dining & Food
06:13
Tour of east side dining: retail and swipe-in
So in this video, I take you on a tour of East Side Dining- one of the Dining Halls that is both Retail and Swipe-In, meaning First-Year students can use their Unlimited Meal Plans. This is a super cool Dining Hall because it offers both options. It is also the closest dining hall to Mendelsohn Quad and H-Quad (home to the ITS and LDS UGCs).
03:37
Inside roth cafeteria (or roth cafe)
So in this video, I take you on a tour of Roth Cafe! It is home to a Starbucks, Italian Food, Ramen, Brunch All Day, Smash and Shake and Subway. Enjoy the tour!
05:59
Tour of the charles b wang center and my favorite dining hall on campus, jasmine!
In this video, I share with you guys the beautiful Charles B Wang Center and My Favorite Dining Hall On Campus, Jasmine!
03:32
Let's talk about dining!
So... in this video I am real with you guys. First- Years have to get unlimited meal plans now but it definitely has its pros and cons PLUS it's only for the first year and then you can choose whatever you want! In my opinion, dining dollars will always be the superior choice because of the variety on campus but you will see for yourself if you decide to come here.
