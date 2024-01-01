Sign Up
03:06
Suffolk university campusreel intro (welcome to suffolk)
Zibad Rahman Campus
This video is part of a 10 (maybe 11) part video series showing freshmen what they can expect if they choose to come to Suffolk University here in Boston.
03:46
Suffolk university campusreel favorite campus sites
Zibad Rahman Campus
In this video, you get to see my favorite places on campus: our gymnasium, our radio station along with our video game room. Hope you guys enjoy!
03:01
Suffolk university campusreel academic building tours part 1: my favorite building
Zibad Rahman Academics
In this video, you get to see my favorite building on campus for academics as well as get a rough overview of what the course load looks like. Hope you guys enjoy and stay tuned for Part 5 where I go over what a classroom looks like and what you can expect on your first day of classes at Suffolk.

