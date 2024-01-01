YOU'RE WATCHING
Suffolk University Campus
Suffolk university campusreel intro (welcome to suffolk)
This video is part of a 10 (maybe 11) part video series showing freshmen what they can expect if they choose to come to Suffolk University here in Boston.
Suffolk university campusreel favorite campus sites
In this video, you get to see my favorite places on campus: our gymnasium, our radio station along with our video game room. Hope you guys enjoy!
Suffolk university campusreel academic building tours part 1: my favorite building
In this video, you get to see my favorite building on campus for academics as well as get a rough overview of what the course load looks like. Hope you guys enjoy and stay tuned for Part 5 where I go over what a classroom looks like and what you can expect on your first day of classes at Suffolk.
