The college union: flags, spinning top chairs, and a banana conquerer (and much, much more)
The college union can be referred to as the beating heart of campus with options for food, fun, studying, and involvement
Upstairs mj
Mary Jeminson dining hall has two floors: "upstairs MJ" and "downstairs MJ". Here I'll walk you through the different options for eating, including the iconic smoothie bowl.