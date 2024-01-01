YOU'RE WATCHING
SUNY College at Oswego Campus
Finally done with my psy class which is 3 hours long!
This is what a typical lecture hall and class looks like. Since it's Tuesday, I only have two classes. My first class which is English 235 starts at 2:20 and ends at 3:40 then my second class (Psychology) starts at 5:30 pm and ends at 8:15pm. Some classes are 3 hours long because its 3 classes in a week combined together so instead of coming to class 3 times a week you only go once. Despite of the amount of time for class, it ain't that bad. I think its actually smart to take these long hours classes so you only go once instead of 3 times and you have more free time to do other things.
Should you bring a car? here are some pros and cons!
Are you thinking about bringing a car here at SUNY Oswego? You might wanna reconsider that :)
Corey talks about the biggest freshman faq
i will answer some of the FAQ by freshman students.
Club fair!...sorority
If you're into Greek life or looking into it, here's on of the sororities we have at SUNY Oswego.
Corey shows us her favorite place to study
This is my favorite place to go in the campus, i just brought my laptop and study here.
Hi! it's me judie! ready to show you what suny oswego is about!
Hey there! My name is Judie. I'm currently a sophomore here at SUNY Oswego. I'm a Chemistry major and minoring in Psychology and Spanish. I'm also a member of Vocal Effect, which is the only show choir here at SUNY Oswego! I'm going to give you guys a tour around SUNY Oswego. I hope you find my videos helpful. Enjoy!
Tasty treats, starbucks coffee and events at lake effect cafe!
The Lake Effect Cafe is located in the library. They served Starbucks coffee, tasty goodies ( such as cookies, danish, etc.) and they do fun events for the students to do such as the Open Mic Night (every Thursday). The Open Mic Night is when students can show off their talents or hidden talents, recite poetry or do a stand up comedy. It is really fun and I enjoy it every time I go. Open Mic Night is one of our tradition here at SUNY Oswego. I used to be part of the Peer Educator last semester and we are incharge of the Open Mic Nights and other events going on in campus. I had a blast and definitely made me more involve. Also, not only its a fun place to chill at, students can study here too.
Corey talks about being an english major
we are currently at marano center, the center where the hockey ring. The 3rd floor of Marano center has cinema and screen studies.
Campus tour
Hey! It's me Judie! I'm here to give you guys a tour around SUNY Oswego. I wanted to show you guys the important buildings. I hope you find this video helpful! Let me know if you have any questions. Email: itsmejudieee@gmail.com
Top 3 important academic buildings, i think...(1/2)
I think the top 3 most important buildings are Lanigan, Mahar and Shineman. Lanigan consists mostly of art, music, creative. and large classes (such as my Psychology class, there are 100 of us!) and then at Mahar, are history any any classes that relates to history.