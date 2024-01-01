Sign Up
SUNY College at Potsdam Campus

01:02
Union tour
Trish Treacy Campus
Student Union has everything you need! From textbooks to toothbrushes, you can find it all here! (Don't forget: the food is BANGIN!)
01:08
Introduction
Trish Treacy Campus
Hello! I'm Trish! I hope everyone finds my tour enjoyable and informative!
02:17
Crane tour
Trish Treacy Campus
The Crane School is made up of four parts: 2 Concert Halls and 2 Academic Buildings. Crane is where you'll find all your music and performing needs!
01:15
Library tour
Trish Treacy Campus
Crumb Library is a really great place to go get your work done! It has so many resources, and it's located in just the right place!
00:58
Lecture hall tour
Trish Treacy Academics
Kellas is probably the most common lecture hall for gen-eds, it's also one of the nicest. It is in close proximity to Crane and the geology building, this way gen-eds don't make you go too far out of your way!
02:08
Quads
Trish Treacy Campus
This is some information on the academic quads! Each quad has its own purpose on campus. I hope you find this helpful.

