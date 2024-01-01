YOU'RE WATCHING
SUNY College at Potsdam Campus
01:02
Union tour
Student Union has everything you need! From textbooks to toothbrushes, you can find it all here! (Don't forget: the food is BANGIN!)
02:17
Crane tour
The Crane School is made up of four parts: 2 Concert Halls and 2 Academic Buildings. Crane is where you'll find all your music and performing needs!
01:15
Library tour
Crumb Library is a really great place to go get your work done! It has so many resources, and it's located in just the right place!
00:58
Lecture hall tour
Kellas is probably the most common lecture hall for gen-eds, it's also one of the nicest. It is in close proximity to Crane and the geology building, this way gen-eds don't make you go too far out of your way!
